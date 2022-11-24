November 24, 2022
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

BCR Female Cross Country Runners of the Year Honor Roll

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Lexi Bohms runs in the Class 1A Regional Cross Country gils race on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at the Seneca FFA Farm in Marseilles.

2022 — Lexi Bohms, Princeton

2021 — Lexi Bohms, Princeton

2020 — Lexi Bohms, Jenna Loftus, Princeton

2019 — Teanna Cattani, Hall

2018 — Jenna Parente, Hall

2017 — Haley Weidner, Bureau Valley

2016 — Haley Weidner, Bureau Valley

2015 — Haley Weidner, Bureau Valley

2014 — Haley Weidner, Bureau Valley

2013 — Zoe Mead, Princeton

2012 — Regan Weidner, Bureau Valley

2011 — Liz Mosbach, Hall; Regan Weidner, BV

2010 — Haley Adams, Princeton

2009 — Liz Mosbach, Hall

2008 — Liz Mosbach, Hall

2007 — Alisa Baron, Bureau Valley

2006 — Alisa Baron, Bureau Valley

2005 — Molly VonHolten, Bureau Valley

2004 — Molly VonHolten, Jessica Reis, Alisa Baron, Bureau Valley

2003 — Ashley Denis, Hall

2002 — Beka Faber, Princeton

2001 — Beka Faber, Princeton

2000 — Trisha Lengfelder, PHS; Debbie Amrein, BV

1999 — Trisha Lengfelder, Princeton; Lexie Burrows, Bureau Valley; Sarah Slevin, St. Bede

1998 — Sarah Slevin, St. Bede

1997 — Janet Draper, Bureau Valley