BCR Female Cross Country Runners of the Year Honor Roll

2022 — Lexi Bohms, Princeton
2021 — Lexi Bohms, Princeton
2020 — Lexi Bohms, Jenna Loftus, Princeton
2019 — Teanna Cattani, Hall
2018 — Jenna Parente, Hall
2017 — Haley Weidner, Bureau Valley
2016 — Haley Weidner, Bureau Valley
2015 — Haley Weidner, Bureau Valley
2014 — Haley Weidner, Bureau Valley
2013 — Zoe Mead, Princeton
2012 — Regan Weidner, Bureau Valley
2011 — Liz Mosbach, Hall; Regan Weidner, BV
2010 — Haley Adams, Princeton
2009 — Liz Mosbach, Hall
2008 — Liz Mosbach, Hall
2007 — Alisa Baron, Bureau Valley
2006 — Alisa Baron, Bureau Valley
2005 — Molly VonHolten, Bureau Valley
2004 — Molly VonHolten, Jessica Reis, Alisa Baron, Bureau Valley
2003 — Ashley Denis, Hall
2002 — Beka Faber, Princeton
2001 — Beka Faber, Princeton
2000 — Trisha Lengfelder, PHS; Debbie Amrein, BV
1999 — Trisha Lengfelder, Princeton; Lexie Burrows, Bureau Valley; Sarah Slevin, St. Bede
1998 — Sarah Slevin, St. Bede
1997 — Janet Draper, Bureau Valley