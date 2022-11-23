Boys basketball: Bureau Valley falls to Brimfield at Wethersfield

KEWANEE - The Bureau Valley Storm got the season off on a good note Monday with a victory over Annawan in the Wally Keller Invitational at Wethersfield.

On Tuesday, the Storm matched up against Elmwood, falling 66-56.

Scoring was not hard to come by early on. Late in the first quarter, the Storm went on a 9-0 run to take a 16-9 lead. Elmwood came right back with a run of it’s own, scoring the last eight points of the quarter to take a 17-16 lead going into the second quarter.

Both teams stepped it up defensively in the second quarter, as every basket was hard earned. There was a lot of back and forth action, and with around 30 seconds left in the half, Bureau Valleys Corbin Chhim got a steal and layed it in to tie it up at 28 going into the half.

Out of the half, both offenses were on fire, consistently trading baskets. Halfway through the third quarter, Chhim, who had 12 points for the Storm, went down with an injury and would not return. To finish off the quarter, Elmwood’s Zach Howerton made a buzzer-beater with his foot on the 3-point line for his 10th point of the quarter to give the Trojan’s a 50-46 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Elmwood built a solid lead on Bureau Valley, and while the lead would not get much bigger, the Storm were unable to cut into the lead. Led by a big 9-point quarter for Bo Windish, the Trojans came away with the victory 66-56.

The Storm were led in scoring for the second night in a row by Cooper Balensiefen with 15 points while Landon Hulsing had 13 and Chhim 12. Bryce Helms did a good job getting these guys the ball, as the point guard had six assists.

The Trojans were led by Howerton with 20 points and Bo Windish with 18. A big second half for both of these guys helped Elmwood get the victory.

In other games Tuesday, Stark County defeated Annawan 52-47 while Tom McGunnigal notched his victory as head coach of Wethersfield, which beat Putnam County 51-47

Bureau Valley plays next in the Wally Keller Invitational at 8 p.m. Wednesday against the host Geese.