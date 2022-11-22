2022 All-BCR Boys Cross Country Team

Adrian Gallardo (Bureau Valley/Fr): The BV freshman gave the Storm a solid No. 3 runner behind seniors Elijah House and Ben Roth. He finished 20th in the Three Rivers Meet, 22nd at the Seneca Regional and 67th at the Oregon Sectional.

Elijah House (Bureau Valley/Sr): The BCR Runner of the Year advanced to the Class 1A State Meet with a fifth-place finish at the Seneca Regional and a 10th-place showing at the Oregon Sectional. He also placed fourth at Princeton’s Gary Coates Invitational and the Three Rivers Conference Meet.

Bureau Valley's Elijah House is the boys cross country runner of the year. (Scott Anderson)

Nathan Husser (St. Bede/Jr): Husser led St. Bede’s team advancement to sectional by placing 24th at regional. He placed 21st at the Three Rivers Meet and 89th at sectional.

Benjamin Roth (Bureau Valley/Sr): The Storm senior qualified for sectionals by finishing ninth at the Class 1A Seneca Regional. He also placed seventh at the Kewanee Boiler Invitational, 10th at Princeton’s Gary Coates Invitational and 14th at the Three Rivers Conference Meet.

Augustus Swanson (Princeton/Fr): The Tiger cub just missed all-conference honors and qualified for sectionals as a a freshman. Coach Pat Hodge said he “competed like a veteran,” finishing 19th at conference, 19th at regional and 74th at sectional.