Boys basketball: Princeton has high expectations coming off regional championship

The excitement and buzz from the football field at Princeton High School promises to spill over onto the hardwood for the upcoming hoops season.
The Tigers return three key players from last year’s regional basketball championship — seniors Grady Thompson, Teegan Davis and Kolten Monroe — to mix with a strong supporting cast of returning players and new talent to make another run in the postseason.
Davis and Thompson, both guards, carry all-state labels with them to the floor. Both were Three Rivers East First Team All-Conference.
Davis is an above-the-rim player, who averaged 15.9 points and led the Tigers in rebounding (7.8), assists (3.0) and steals (2.2).
Thompson had a breakout junior year, pouring in a team-high 19.8 ppg.
Smith said the Tigers are blessed to have a pair of kids so talented that are “better kids than they are basketball players.”
“That’s what makes them so special. They’re great teammates.”
Monroe, a 6-6 forward, is a highlight reel ready to happen with his high-soaring dunks, averaged 9.6, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals. Smith said he ready to step out of the shadow of his brother, Kaden, who graduated last year, and shine even more.
“Obviously, Thompson, Davis and Monroe will get all the hype, and deservedly so, but I really like these young bucks that we have to go with them,” Smith said.
Seniors Christian Rosario and Brady Byers will fill bigger roles this years, while juniors Tyson Phillips, Jimmy Starkey, Landen Koning, Daniel Sousa and Bennett Williams and sophomore Noah LaPorte show promise to contribute.
The Tigers will also have junior Korte Lawson, who becomes eligible Dec. 9 following his transfer from Rockridge a year ago, expected to take over at point guard. He practiced with the team last year.
“I believe Korte will be a great addition at point guard. He has worked hard on his game the last few months, and it shows. His teammates have embraced him,” Smith said. “He’s extremely court smart.”
Rounding out the 14-man roster are returning senior Karter Patterson and junior Cayden Hansen.
“I think our depth will prepare us more than anything for games with the battles we’ll have here in the gym,” Smith said.
The Tigers coach said the sky’s the limit for this year’s team.
“It’s exciting times for us. The kids know the expectations are high. We had a great summer, thought the kids jelled really well together. Played some really good competition to help us get a really good run this year,” Smith said.
“When we talked about goals, there was no talk about regionals and conference. They were talking about state. To achieve that goal, there’s going to have to be a lot of hard work. There’s going to be some growing pains. There’s going to be some ups and downs and valleys, and it’s how we bound together and get through those things to get us going in the right direction.
“Who knows? If we play like we’re capable of playing, I like our chances. I think they’re obtainable goals.”
Smith embraced the Tigers’ football success and told head coach Ryan Pearson he’d hoped the four football players didn’t report to basketball until after Thanksgiving.
“I think it’s a good thing where they’re at [making a deep playoff run]. It’s exciting times here at Princeton High School, and I’m glad to be a part of it,” he said.
The Tigers will open the season Monday, Nov. 21, at in the Dean Riley Shootin’ the Rock Thanksgiving Tournament at Ottawa, having played most recently at the Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament.