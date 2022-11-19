Boys basketball: Boys hoops season tips off Monday

The new boys hoops season will tip off Monday at a gym near you. All six Bureau County teams will be in action at seven different sites.

At Ottawa: Princeton has made the move to the Dean Riley Shootin’ the Rock Thanksgiving Tournament at Ottawa after playing most recently at Geneseo. The Tigers will play four games in six nights, starting off at 8 p.m. Monday against Streator. The Tigers will be idle until Friday, playing games against Oak Forest at 1 p.m. and L-P at 7 p.m. to finish pool play.

Pool A includes Marengo, Pontiac, Thornridge and the host Pirates. The tournament, which includes a sophomore bracket in Love Gym, concludes Saturday Nov. 26 beginning at 1 p.m.

At Wethersfield: Bureau Valley returns to the Wally Keller Invite at Wetherfield, opening at 5 p.m. Monday against Annawan as defending champions. The Storm will also play Elmwood (6:30 p.m. Tuesday), Wethersfield (5 p.m. Wednesday), Stark County (4 p.m. Friday) and Putnam County (4 p.m. Saturday) in the round-robin affair.

The host Geese are coached by first-year coach Tom McGunnigal, the former St. Bede girls coach.

At Seneca: The Hall Red Devils await their opener on Tuesday in the Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament, facing Mendota at 5:30 p.m. Hall will conclude pool play with games against Seneca on Wednesday and Somonauk on Friday, both at 5:30 p.m.

Teams in Pool B are Herscher, Newark, Serena and St. Anne.

At Woodland/Dwight: The St. Bede Bruins will travel to Streator Woodland for Route 17 Thanksgiving Classic games on Monday with host Woodland at 8 p.m., on Tuesday with Flanagan-Cornell at 6:30 p.m.and on Wednesday with Ridgeview at 6:30 p.m. Crossover games with the Dwight bracket will be held Saturday, Nov. 26 at Dwight.

Each school’s JV teams will serve as a prelim for the varsity contests.

At Ashton: Chance Blumhorst will debut as the LaMoille Lions coach at 6 p.m. Monday against West Carroll at the AFC Tournament. The Lions will also play AFC at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Leland at 6 p.m. Friday in pool play. The tournament concludes Nov. 26 with bracket play.

At Bloomington: The DePue Little Giants and new coach Trae Blumhorst will open the season at the Bloomington Cornerstone Christian tournament.