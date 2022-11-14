Girls basketball: Bureau Valley will be looking for more scoring punch

Scoring was not a strength for the Bureau Valley girls basketball team last season, as the Storm struggled to put the ball in the basket on a consistent basis.
The Storm averaged 29 ppg with a season-low of seven points, three games in the teens and seven games in the lows 20s.
With a cast of their top two returning scorers and two girls from injuries along with promising sophomore players who got a taste of varsity action last year, second-year Storm skipper Matt Wasielewski doesn’t see scoring to be a problem this year.
“I expect this team to be greatly improved. We struggled to score last year, but we are returning our best scorers and adding others who have shown the ability to get the ball in the hole,” Wasilewski said.
“Defensively, I think we will be quicker than the past. With added height and length, we should be able to defend inside better. We lost some tenacious competitors. However, we have added pieces we know will solidify the team. We will need to push the ball and stay out of foul trouble.
“If we stay healthy, which was a big problem last year, we will be very competitive in the TRAC East.”
Juniors Kate Salisbury and Kate Stoller return to provide some much needed scoring punch. Salisbury was the leading scorer (8.2) and rebounder (4.4) for last year’s 8-20 (4-8 TRAC East) team that graduated six seniors. Stoller (6.7) was second in the team in scoring when she went down with an injury prior to Christmas.
Junior Lynzie Cady and sophomores Lesleigh Maynard and Taylor Neuhalfen played significant minutes for the varsity last year, and Wasilewski is looking for them to contribute significantly. Scoring runs in the family for Neuhalfen, whose brother, Parker, is the BV boys all-time leading scorer.
“Lynzie and Taylor both have shown the ability to score at the frosh/soph and varsity level, and the staff is confident that they will be able to provide scoring for us this season,” Wasilewski said. ”Lesleigh saw her time at the varsity level increase as the season progressed because of her willingness to play defense. She has worked hard in the offseason to improve her shooting, and we are confident that she will help us on that end as well.”
The Storm also hope to get a big boost inside from 5-11 senior Alaina Wasilewski, who missed her entire junior year due to a ACL injury and will contribute to her dad’s team in many ways.
“Alaina was able to get back to health and contribute as a front-row player in volleyball. She will provide us some much needed size and length that we haven’t had in a few years,” the BV coach said. “As an underclassman, Alaina showed a good ability to pass the ball and facilitate the offense.”
Senior Nikki Kerber returns at point guard, averaging 1.2 assists a game a year ago. Junior Ryley Egan, who had some minutes at the varsity level, will contribute with her length and quickness offensively and defensively, Coach Wasilewski said.
Senior newcomer Gabriella Heinzeroth, “has been showing great enthusiasm and improving daily,” Wasilewski said.
The Storm will open the season Monday, Nov. 14, in the Princeton Holiday Tournament at 6:30 p.m. vs. Stark County. BV will also face Henry in the “Gray” Pool at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, with the tournament to run through Saturday, Nov. 19.