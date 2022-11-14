BCR girls basketball preview: 5 players to watch

McKenna Christiansen (Hall-Jr/G)
The Hall junior was top gun in the area last year, averaging 15.2 ppg. The unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference pick also averaged 8.3 rebounds and a team-high 3.4 steals.
Olivia Gartin (Princeton-Sr/G)
Gartin led the TRAC East Conference champion Tigresses in rebounding (7.3) and steals (4.3) last year and will be counted for more scoring (10.3 ppg) this year. She was First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference pick.
Promise Giacometti (Hall-Sr/F)
The Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference player was among the area leaders last year in scoring (6.9), rebounds (9.0), assists (2.2) and steals (2.0).
Mariah Hobson (Princeton-Sr/G)
The senior point guard contributes all around the floor, averaging 2.4 assists, 3.3 steals, 5.7 points and 3.5 rebounds. She received Honorable Mention Three Rivers East All-Conference honors last year.
Kate Salisbury (Bureau Valley, Jr/G)
Salisbury had a solid sophomore season, leading the Storm in scoring (8.2) and steals (2.1) and free throw shooting (64%) while averaging 4.4 rebounds. She was named Second Team Three Rivers East Second Team All-Conference.
Keep an eye on: Ali Bosnich (St. Bede, Jr/F), Keighley Davis (Princeton, Fr/F), Camryn Driscoll (Princeton, Fr/G), Miya Fox (Princeton, Sr/G), Ella Hermes (St. Bede, Jr/G), Erin May (Princeton, Sr/C), Alaina Wasilewski (BV, Sr/C).