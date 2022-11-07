Volleyball: Princeton’s Olivia Gartin, Newman’s Katie Grennan, Kennedy Rowzee head up TRAC East All-Conference Team

Princeton senior Olivia Gartin and senior Katie Grennan and junior Kennedy Rowzee of league champ Newman headed up the 2022 Three Rivers All-Conference Volleyball Team as unanimous selections.
Bureau Valley juniors Kate Salisbury and Ella Thacker and St. Bede juniors Ella Hermes and Ali Bosnich were also named to the First Team along with Newman’s Jessalin Johns, Mendota’s Reanna Brant and Kewanee’s Emma Crofton, all juniors.
Princeton senior Lily Keutzer was the top point-getter on the Second Team with 10 points. She was joined by junior teammates Natasha Faber-Fox and Miyah Fox, Bureau Valley junior Emma Stabler, Hall junior Taylor Coutts, St. Bede senior Emily Robbins, Newman juniors Addison Foster and Sam Ackman, Mendota junior Lily Leifheit and Kewanee senior Makaela Salisbury.
Freshman Keely Lawson of Bureau Valley and junior Avery Yepsen of Kewanee received Honorable Mention.
The Comets (29-7-1) won the Eastland Supersectional to advance to the Class 1A State finals, facing Freeport Aquin in Friday’s semifinals at 9 a.m. at Redbird Arena in Normal.