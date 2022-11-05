Welcome to the Jungle: It’s Genoa-Kingston vs. Princeton in second-round 3A play

It may be cold. It may be windy.
But Princeton Tiger football fans are ready for some more playoff football.
The Tigers (10-0) will host Genoa-Kingston (8-2) today at Bryant Field, aka “the Jungle.”
Kickoff is 1 p.m.
Princeton is ranked third in Class 3A and is the No. 1 seed in the northern 3A bracket. The Cogs are the No. 8 seed.
Last week, Princeton beat No. 16 Peotone 56-28. G-K beat No. 9 Elmwood-Brimfield 16-8.
The Princeton/G-K winner will face today’s winner between No. 4 IC Catholic (9-1) and No. 5 Stillman Valley (9-1).
This is the first meeting on the gridiron between Princeton and G-K.
Other 3A games today:
#5 Stillman Valley (9-1) at #4 Elmhurst IC Catholic (9-1), 3 pm
#7 Durand-Pecatonica (8-2) at #2 Reed-Custer (10-0), 5 pm
#6 Byron (9-1) at #3 Seneca (10-0), Fri., 7 pm
#1 Fairbury Prairie Central (10-0) at #9 Roxana (7-3), 2 pm
#5 Mt. Carmel (9-1) at #4 Tolono Unity (9-1), 2 pm
#7 St. Joseph-Ogden (7-3) at #15 Stanford Olympia (6-4), 6 pm
#6 Eureka (8-2) at #3 Williamsville (9-1), 3 pm
Other area playoff games
Class 1A: #4 Fulton (8-2) at #12 Rockford Lutheran (6-4), 1 pm
#2 Chicago Hope Academy (10-0) at #10 Forreston (6-4), 2 pm
#3 Ottawa Marquette (9-1) at #11 Dakota (6-4), 1 pm
Class 2A: #4 Rockridge (9-1) at #12 Bloomington Central Catholic (7-3), 1 pm
FRIDAY’S SCORES
3A: #6 Byron 56, #3 Seneca 21
4A: #7 Rochelle 34, #15 Johnsburg 22