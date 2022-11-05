Girls basketball: New coaches at L-P, St. Bede hold first practices

First-year La Salle-Peru girls basketball coach Adam Spencer was disappointed to have a gym full of players for his first official practice Monday.
He was hoping the Cavaliers volleyball team would win the regional championship and thus have been playing Monday night at L-P.
Instead, Spencer welcomed the nine volleyball players to practice with the rest of the roster.
“Everybody’s excited,” Spencer said. “I think [the first practice] went pretty well. We did a lot of the same stuff we did over the summer. We were red in the face and breathing a little heavy, but that’s to be expected. It’s basketball season. If you’re going up and down, you need a little endurance.”
At St. Bede, Stephanie Mickley also held her first official practice as she takes over the Bruins this season. Tom Ptak filled in as an interim coach last season.
“It’s exciting,” Mickley said. “The girls are just getting rolling. We have a lot to accomplish in a short period of time. They seem excited to get the season going and show what we’re capable of doing.”
Mickley said in the two weeks before games begin, the Bruins will review some concepts they learned over the summer while also focusing on conditioning.
“We have to have them get a continuity of the offenses and work on some special defenses we worked on over the summer,” Mickley said. “We want to circle back to how we ended in the summer with secondary offenses and various defenses they really took to. Kind of refresh their memories and get them in shape at the same time.
“We have some leaders stepping up who are going to be exciting to watch – Ali Bosnich and Emma Hermes to name a few. Alyssa Engles is showing good leadership. The underclassmen are looking strong and are very eager to learn and improve the program as well.”
Spencer, who previously was an assistant in the former LaMoille-Ohio co-op, said the Cavaliers also will be reviewing, as they’re doing some things differently than in the past.
“[We’ll work on] just the new stuff they maybe didn’t do in the past,” Spencer said. “There’s some new pieces, and I’m brand new too, so they’re learning me too.”
The Cavaliers, who set a program record for wins last season at 18-11, open the season Nov. 14 at the Somonauk Breakout Tournament.
At Princeton, second-year coach Darcy Kepner welcomed 28 players into the Tigresses camp with a varsity mix of nine upperclassmen and three underclassmen.
“We are very excited to get the season rolling this group has so much talent. They are willing to work and compete every day they step in the gym,” Kepner said.
Returning from a 19-3 season which netted the Three Rivers East Conference championship are seniors Olivia Gartin, Mariah Hobson, Isa Ibarra, Erin May and Gen Tirao and junior Miyah Fox. They are joined by juniors Olivia Giaquinto, Savannah Hollars and Abby Ward, sophomore Olivia Mattingly and freshmen Keighley Davis and Camryn Driscoll.
At Bureau Valley, the Storm graduated six seniors from an 8-20 team that went 4-8 in the TRAC East. Senior point guard Nikki Kerber returns along with juniors Kate Salisbury and Kate Stoller. Juniors Lynzie Cady and Ryley Egan and sophomores Lesleigh Maynard and Taylor Neuhalfen also saw some varsity playing time least year.
Senior Alaina Wasilewski will give the Storm a boost inside after missing last season with an ACL injury.
At Hall, junior McKenna Christiansen, an All-BCR and Three Rivers First Team selection as a sophomore, who averaged 15.2 ppg, heads up the list of returners for the Red Devils. Other top returners from last year’s 12-19 season include seniors Promise Giocometti, Jayden Jones and Toni Newton and junior Haylie Pellegrini and sophomore Kennedy Wozniak.
Hall will open the season at the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament hosted by Seneca and Flanagan.
At LaMoille, the Lions will return to the floor after sitting idle last year with a shortened schedule. LHS alum Melissa Dever has taken over as head coach.
• Princeton Tournament: Bureau Valley, Princeton and St. Bede will open the season in the Princeton Holiday Tournament, which will run from Monday, Nov. 14 through Saturday, Nov. 19. This year’s tournament will have nine teams with St. Bede and Erie-Prophetstown, joining the field.