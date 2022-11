The Bureau Valley Storm eighth-grade basketball team finished second in the Starved Rock Conference Tournament, falling to top seed Ottawa, 40-25. Team members are (front row, from left to right) manager Leah Rollo, Sierrah Taylor, Natalie Edlefson, Brooke Helms, Maggie Besler, Mya Nugent and Caitlyn Egan; and (back row) Coach Jim Nugent, Brynley Doty, Quincy Hochstatter, Libby Endress, Dani Morris, Lily Wray, Lily Salinas, coach Brent Jamison and manager Gemma Moore. (Photo contributed)