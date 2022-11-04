Genoa-Kingston teams, families to enjoy double header at Princeton

GENOA - It promises to be a fun-filled weekend for the Genoa-Kingston football and volleyball teams and families at Princeton, beginning Friday night.
The G-K volleyball team will play in the Princeton 2A Supersectional against Quincy Notre Dame at 6 p.m. Friday.
About 18 hours later, the 8-2 Cogs football team will travel to Princeton to face the No. 1 seed and 3A No. 3 ranked Tigers (10-0) in a Class 3A second-round game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“This is a very special time for our school district as this is the first time we have ever had two fall sports teams still alive in the State Series in November,” G-K athletic director Philip D. Jerbi said.
In addition to the fans rooting on both teams, two families in particular will be right in the middle of both events.
Kailey Kline and Mady Lavender both play volleyball while siblings Nolan Kline and Max Lavender both play football.
Jerbi said the two teams are also heavily entwined in that many of its football players are usually a big part of our volleyball student cheering section and volleyball players do the same for football.
Jerbi reached out to Princeton counterpart Jeff Ohlson last week in an attempt to be proactive so that the two events “did not happen simultaneously and that our community would be able to enjoy both events on the same weekend if both teams advanced.”
“Jeff and his staff at Princeton were very understanding and extremely accommodating to not put both events on Friday night so our community wouldn’t have to choose one event over the other,” he added.
Several community members, including Jerbi and his wife, are staying over in Princeton Friday evening in order to enjoy the entire weekend.
“We are all very proud of our student-athletes and our coaching staff and we can’t wait to see them represent our school district this weekend,” he said.