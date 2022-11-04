3A Playoffs: Princeton preparing for another strong running attack by Genoa-Kingston

When Genoa-Kingston steps on to the field for Saturday’s Class 3A playoff game at Bryant Field, Princeton fans may be thinking they’re watching a replay of the Tigers’ opponent from the week before, Peotone.

Genoa-Kingston (8-2), like Peotone, is a run dominated team, featuring four backs with more than 400 yards each, combining for 19 touchdowns and nearly 1,750 yards rushing. The Cogs are going to run the ball and see if you can stop them. They pass the ball very little, if at all.

“It is one of our strengths that we take pride in. If we can’t run the ball then we are in trouble,” G-K coach Cam Davekos said.

Kickoff for the 3A second-round game is set for 1 p.m. at Bryant Field, aka the “Jungle.” Princeton is the No. 1 seed and No. 3 in the final Associated Press Class 3A poll. G-K is seeded No. 8.

“Our kids are excited. They love the fact we get to have our second-round game back in the Jungle,” Princeton coach Ryan Pearson said. “Our kids love to play here. But at the same time, our kids are a bunch of competitors. They want to do well. We’ve got a great mix of senior leadership I think we can really rely on and a great mix of underclass talent to go with them.”

The Tigers are ready for the challenge.

“It’s definitely a good feeling. We always expect to be in these situations. We hope we keep on moving,” senior quarterback/defensive back Teegan Davis said.

“It will be a big game. We’re going to step it up, go hard in practice and come out on fire,” senior running back/linebacker Augie Christiansen said. “One more step. One game at a time. That’s the way we look at it.”

The Cogs spread the ball around with four backs — seniors Maddox Lavender (89-465, 7 TD), Brody Engel (56-456, 6 TDs) and Traven Atterberry (54-407, 3 TD) and junior Brady Brewick (88-413, 3 TDs).

“Much like Peotone, they’re not flashy. Their bread and butter is running the wing-T, trying to get their three or four yards a pop,” Pearson said. “But at the same time, they’ve got the ability to pass when you start falling asleep. It’s important for us to make sure we read our keys and understand the down and distance situations.

“I think we’ve got a good game plan coming, but it’s going to come down to execution and not making those critical mistakes at inopportune times.”

Each team’s running game promises to become more prominent with Saturday’s forecast for rain and high winds. That could neutralize Princeton’s strength with its passing game, headed by Davis. He has thrown for 1,479 yards and 19 TDs this year, becoming the school’s all-time passing leader with 3,318 yards.

“Our kids know we’re going to have to be able to run the football, especially with the prediction of the weather,” Pearson said. “It’s so hard to predict at this point of time. Obviously, if it’s raining and 40 mile per hour wind, it’s going to be pretty tough to throw the football.

“We’ve really been focusing on being able to get our chunks on the ground as much as we can and see how the weather plays out on Saturday.”

Pearson joked that he’ll be telling Augie Christiansen (76-867/17 TDs), CJ Hickey (65-471/9) and Davis (68-716/15), the Tigers’ primary ball carriers, to get plenty of rest this week to be ready to run Saturday.

G-K finished third in the Big Northern Conference, but handed league champ and state-ranked Stillman Valley, which won its 3A opener last week, its only loss of the season in a 32-28 Week 9 victory. The Cogs fell to runner-up Byron in Week 4 (35-15), which has also advanced to the Sweet 16 in Class 3A, and Dixon in Week 7 (21-13), which was a 4A qualifier.

“They’re battle tested. That’s a tough conference,” said Pearson, who scouted G-K in its 16-8 round 1 win Saturday over Elmwood-Brimfield. “They’re coming in playing their best football of the year. That’s what it’s all about. You want to peak at the right time. They went up and beat Stillman Valley at their place.

“They’re 8-2, but their two losses are to two very good football teams. They’ve got some great wins on their resume. We know we have our hands full. We’re going to get a great effort from them here. I think it’s going to be a good old-fashioned, hard-hitting playoff football game.”

The Cogs have rich playoff tradition with 23 playoff appearances, but makes its first in 3A. Their last 10 appearances dating back to 2007 all came in 4A.

G-K went 14 years between playoff appearances after making five trips in 2A (out of six classes) from 1980-93. G-K has four appearances in Class 1A, including a state championship in 1977.

Last year, the Cogs reached the 4A quarterfinals, falling to Joliet Catholic, 42-7.

Davekos is well versed on the Tigers’ game and strengths.

“They put up a ton of points,” he said. “They look very impressive in all phases of the game. We’re going to have to play a nearly perfect game to do anything against these guys. They do a nice job of running when they need to and their passing game is outstanding.

“Their defense flies around. There’s not a lot of holes in their defense. It’s going to be a challenge but that’s what the playoffs are all about. We’re up to that challenge.”