November 03, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

Volleyball: Genoa-Kingston, Quincy Notre Dame to meet at Princeton 2A Supersectional

By Kevin Hieronymus
Genoa-Kingston celebrates its 2A sectional win over Rock Falls in two sets, 25-11, 25-23, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. The Cogs will play Quincy Notre Dame on Friday in Princeton.

PRINCETON - The volleyball postseason comes to Princeton for a 2A Supersectional on Friday.

Defending sectional champion Quincy Notre Dame (34-3) will meet Genoa-Kingston (35-4) will meet at 6 p.m. at Prouty Gym.

No. 2 Quincy Notre Dame beat Macomb 25-17, 25-27, 25-12 for the second straight year for the sectional championship on Wednesday.

No. 1 Genoa-Kingston avenged a sectional semifinal defeat to Rock Falls last year by defeating the Rockets 25-11, 25-23 for the sectional title at Winnebago on Wednesday.

Friday’s winner advances to the IHSA 2A State finals in Normal at noon Friday, Nov. 11 vs. the winner of the Maroa Supersectional between No. 1 Chillicothe IVC vs. No. 1 Pleasant Plains.

Princeton last hosted a Supersectional in 3A in 2015 when LaSalle-Peru beat Metamora 25-21, 11-25, 25-13 to advance to State.