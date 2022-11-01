Shaw Local News Network Sectional Volleyball Update, Tuesday, Nov. 1

Area Sectionals
AT BRIMFIELD (1A)
Monday, Oct. 31 - (2) Hartsburg-Emden def. (1) Princeville 25-15, 25-17
(1) Augusta Southeastern def. (2) Kewanee Wethersfield 25-9, 25-9
Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Title: (2) Hartsburg-Emden (17-12) vs. (1) Augusta Southeastern (33-6), 6 p.m.
Next: Winner advances to the Eastland Supersectional vs. the Forreston Sectional winner on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
AT FORRESTON (1A)
Monday, Oct. 31 - (6) River Ridge def. (3) Ottawa Marquette 16-25, 25-23, 25-18
(2) Newman def. (1) Newark 25-13, 25-14
Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Title: (6) River Ridge (18-13-3) vs. (2) Newman (27-7), 6 p.m.
Next: Winner advances to the Eastland Supersectional vs. the Brimfield Sectional winner on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
AT FAIRBURY (2A)
Monday, Oct. 31 - (1) Chillicothe IVC def. (3) Kankakee McNamara 25-13, 25-10
(3) Fieldcrest def. (8) Peotone 25-20, 25-21
Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Title: (1) Chillicothe IVC (34-3-1) vs. (3) Fieldcrest (29-4), 6 p.m.
Next: Winner advances to the Maroa Supersectional vs. the Riverton Sectional winner on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
AT FARMINGTON (2A)
Monday, Oct. 31 - (2) Quincy Notre Dame def. (1) Orion 25-12, 25-17
(1) Macomb def. (2) Sherrard 25-15, 25-14
Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Title: (2) Quincy Notre Dame (33-3) vs. (1) Macomb (33-3), 6 p.m.
Next: Winner advances to the Princeton Supersectional vs. the Winnebago Sectional winner on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
AT WINNEBAGO (2A)
Monday, Oct. 31 - (1) Rock Falls def. (2) Johnsburg 25-15, 25-14
(1) Genoa-Kingston def. (3) Rockford Christian 25-14, 25-12
Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Title: (1) Rock Falls (35-3) vs. (1) Genoa-Kingston (34-4), 6 p.m.
Next: Winner advances to the Princeton Supersectional vs. the Farmington Sectional winner on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
AT LASALLE (3A)
Monday, Oct. 31 - (2) Limestone def. (1) Dixon 25-11, 25-11
(1) Metamora def. (2) Rock Island 25-22, 25-13
Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Title: (2) Limestone (32-5-1) vs. (1) Metamora (32-4), 6 p.m.
Next: Winner advances to the Sterling Supersectional vs. the Burlington Central Sectional winner on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.