Cross country: Lexi Bohms, Elijah House make return trip to state

OREGON - Two Bureau County runners are making a return trip the IHSA State Cross Country Meet.
Princeton senior Lexi Bohms and Bureau Valley senior Elijah House both qualified for State from Saturday’s Sectional at Oregon.
Bohms finished 19th with a time of 20:51. She became the first PHS runner to qualify for State two years in a row since Rebekah Faber and Megan Birkey both ran in 2001 and 2002.
Bohms placed 73rd at state last year.
House qualified for the State meet with a 10th-place overall finish (17:16.60) and was the third individual qualifier. He finished 156th at state a year ago.
Princeton freshman Augustus Swanson finished 74th with a time of 19:07.
Race winners were Tommy Murray of Port Byron Riverdale (16:07) and Sundara Weber of Sandwich (18:48).
The IHSA State Finals will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 at Detweiller Park in Peoria.