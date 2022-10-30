October 29, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

Cross country: Lexi Bohms, Elijah House make return trip to state

By Kevin Hieronymus

Bureau Valley's Elijah House (1592) races Dakota's Aiden Ruiz and Rock Falls' Jose Gomez and Anthony Valdivia to the finish line at the 1A Oregon Sectional on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Oregon Park West. He finished 10th overall and advanced to State. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

OREGON - Two Bureau County runners are making a return trip the IHSA State Cross Country Meet.

Princeton senior Lexi Bohms and Bureau Valley senior Elijah House both qualified for State from Saturday’s Sectional at Oregon.

Princeton's Lexi Bohms finishes at the 1A Oregon Sectional on Saturday, Oct. 29. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Bohms finished 19th with a time of 20:51. She became the first PHS runner to qualify for State two years in a row since Rebekah Faber and Megan Birkey both ran in 2001 and 2002.

Bohms placed 73rd at state last year.

House qualified for the State meet with a 10th-place overall finish (17:16.60) and was the third individual qualifier. He finished 156th at state a year ago.

Princeton freshman Augustus Swanson finished 74th with a time of 19:07.

Race winners were Tommy Murray of Port Byron Riverdale (16:07) and Sundara Weber of Sandwich (18:48).

The IHSA State Finals will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 at Detweiller Park in Peoria.