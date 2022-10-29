BCR Sectional Cross Country Previews

At Oregon (1A)
When: Saturday, Oct. 29. Girls - 1 p.m. Boys - 2 p.m.
Where: West Park, Oregon
Girls meet at a glance: Princeton’s Lexi Bohms finished 13th at the Seneca Regional and looks to punch her ticket back to the State Meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria, finishing in the 15th to 23rd range. She finished 18th (20:59.16) at sectionals last year and 73rd at state as a junior. ... The top teams will be Rock Falls, Winnebago, Seneca, Sandwich, Sherrard and Johnsburg. The top individuals runners will be Grace Erb of Winnebago, Sundara Weber of Sandwich. Emily Downing of Cambridge, Eden Mueller of Mercer County, Jolene Cashmore and Johnsburg.
Boys meet at a glance: Amboy, Bureau Valley and St. Bede both send their full teams to the sectional. The Storm placed third in the Seneca Regional while the Bruins claimed the seventh and final qualifying team berth. The Clippers claimed the last qualifying spot from the Rock Falls Regional. ... BV senior Elijah House finished fifth at regional and is gearing to a top 10 finish a sectional. He placed 25th (17:54.6) at sectional and 156th at state a year ago. ... PHS coach Pat Hodge projects freshman Augustus Swanson to finish in the 60th to 70th range. ... The top teams promised to be Riverdale, Rockford Christian, Pontiac and Sandwich. Race favorite Tommy Murray and Riverdale teammate Landis Musser will be the runners to beat followed by Weston Forward and Aidan Sosnowski of Rockford Christian and Wyatt Miller of Sandwich.
Next: The top six teams and top 10 individuals not on one of the qualifying teamsa advance to next week’s state meet in Peoria.
Oleson qualifies for Wisconsin state meet
Blake Oleson of Verona High School will compete in the Wisconsin Division I State Finals Saturday at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. After sitting out last year due to an injury, he returned to full speed to win last week’s sectional with a time of 16:11.02.
He is named after his grandfather, Blake Oleson, the former LaMoille High School coach, and is the son of Colby and Maggie (Gross) Oleson. He is the grandson of Ruth Hanna and Gary and Rita Hanna of Princeton.