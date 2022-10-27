October 27, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

BCR Regional Volleyball Update, Oct. 27

By Kevin Hieronymus
Henry-Senachwine's Abbie Stanbary (10) has her kill blocked by St. Bede's Ali Bosnich (23) in the Class 1A semifinal game on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2022 at St. Bede Academy in Peru.

St. Bede defeated Henry and Newark outlasted Putnam County in Class 1A semifinals action on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2022 at St. Bede Academy. They will meet in tonight's championshp. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

AT ANNAWAN (1A)

Monday - (10) Amboy def. (11) Ridgewood 25-22, 25-22

Tuesday - (4) Forreston def. (13) LaMoille 25-11, 25-11

(6) River Ridge def. (12) Morrison 25-22, 25-11

Wednesday - (1) Annawan def. (10) Amboy 25-14, 17-25, 25-18

(6) River Ridge def. (4) Forreston 25-23, 20-25, 25-22

Thursday - Title: (1) Annawan (27-3) vs. (6) River Ridge (16-13-3), 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Forreston Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Aurora Christian Regional winner at 6 p.m.

AT AURORA (1A)

Monday - (15) Leland def. Yorkville Christian by forfeit

(9) Aurora Christian def. (10) HBR

Tuesday - (3) Ottawa Marquette def. (14) Mooseheart 25-8, 25-12

(5) Indian Creek def. (13) Somonauk 25-11, 25-13

Wednesday - (9) Aurora Christian def. (15) Leland 25-3, 25-15

(3) Ottawa Marquette def. (5) Indian Creek 23-25, 25-21, 25-22

Thursday - Title: (3) Ottawa Marquette (28-6) vs. (9) Aurora Christian, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Forreston Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Annawan Regional winner at 6 p.m.

AT POLO (1A)

Monday - (7) Lanark Eastland def. (8) Pearl City 25-14, 25-22

Tuesday - (3) Fulton def. (14) Ashton-Franklin Center 25-13, 25-15

(9) Polo def. (5) Milledgeville 25-14, 25-13

Wednesday - (2) Newman def. (7) Lanark Eastland 25-19, 27-25

(3) Fulton def. (9) Polo 25-13, 25-22

Thursday - Title: (2) Newman (25-7) vs. (3) Fulton, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Forreston Sectional on Oct. 31 against the St. Bede Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT ROANOKE-BENSON (1A)

Monday - Lexington def. Roanoke-Benson 25-9, 25-18

Tuesday - (4) Brimfield def. (13) Normal Calvary Christian Academy 25-16, 25-17

(5) Flanagan-Cornell def. (12) Lowpoint-Washburn 25-10, 25-17

Wednesday - (1) Princeville def. (6) Lexington 26-24, 25-23

(5) Flanagan-Cornell def. (4) Brimfield 25-17, 25-22

Thursday - Title: (1) Princeville (21-8) vs. (5) Flanagan-Cornell (19-17), 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Brimfield Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Illini Bluffs Regional winner at 6 p.m.

AT ST. BEDE (1A)

Monday - (8) Putnam County def. (7) Earlville 26-24, 25-22

Tuesday - (12) St. Bede def. (4) Woodland 22-25, 25-18, 25-17

(11) Henry def. (6) Serena 25-20, 25-23

Wednesday - (1) Newark def. (8) Putnam County 23-25, 26-24, 25-15

(12) St. Bede def. (11) Henry 25-19, 25-17

Thursday - Title: (1) Newark (31-5) vs. (12) St. Bede (13-22), 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Forreston Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Polo Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT WETHERSFIELD (1A)

Monday - Peoria Christian d. Galva, 25-14, 25-21

Tuesday - (3) Williamsfield def. (14) Stark County 25-7, 25-8

(11) Peoria Heights def. (7) Midland 25-10, 25-16

Wednesday - (2) Wethersfield def. (8) Peoria Christian 25-16, 25-20

(3) Williamsfield def. (11) Peoria Heights 25-9, 25-8

Thursday - Title: (2) Wethersfield (24-10-1) vs. (3) Williamsfield (26-9), 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Brimfield Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Biggsville Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT FIELDCREST (2A)

Monday - Fairbury Prairie Central def. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 25-16, 23-25, 25-18

El Paso-Gridley def. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25-17, 25-18

Tuesday - (2) Downs Tri-Valley def. (9) Fairbury Prairie Central 25-19, 25-18

(3) Fieldcrest def. (5) El Paso-Gridley 32-30, 25-19

Thursday - Title: (2) Downs Tri-Valley (31-3-1) vs. (3) Fieldcrest (27-4), 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Fairbury Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Seneca Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT HALL (2A)

Monday - (8) Bureau Valley def. (10) Hall 25-16, 25-13

Tuesday - (2) Sherrard def. (8) Bureau Valley 25-18, 25-16

(3) Rockridge def. (6) Princeton 25-22, 23-25, 25-23

Thursday - Title: (2) Sherrard (29-7) vs. (3) Rockridge (21-11-1), 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Farmington Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Monmouth-Roseville Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT ORION (2A)

Monday - (7) Riverdale def. (9) Kewanee 25-16, 26-24

(5) Mercer County vs. (11) Alleman 25-17, 25-12

Tuesday - (1) Orion (27-8) def. (7) Riverdale 25-16, 25-12

(5) Mercer County def. (4) Knoxville 25-22, 25-17

Thursday - Title: (1) Orion (28-8) vs. (5) Mercer County (17-14), 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Farmington Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Quincy Notre Dame Regional winner at 6 p.m.

AT ROCK FALLS (2A)

Monday - (9) Stillman Valley def. (8) Sandwich 25-16, 25-22

(7) Erie-Prophetstown vs. (10) Mendota 25-10, 25-19

Tuesday - (1) Rock Falls def. (9) Stillman Valley 25-17, 25-14

(4) Oregon def. (7) Erie-Prophetstown 25-15, 16-25, 25-16

Thursday - Title: (1) Rock Falls vs. (4) Oregon (24-11), 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Winnebago Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Woodstock Regional winner at 6 p.m.

AT SENECA (2A)

Monday - Peotone def. Braidwood Reed-Custer, 26-24, 25-22

Pontiac def. Wilmington, 25-21, 19-25, 25-21

Tuesday - (8) Peotone def. (1) Coal City 25-20, 25-22

(10) Pontiac def. (4) Seneca 25-21, 25-21

Thursday - Title: (8) Peotone (17-16) vs. (10) Pontiac (12-22), 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Fairbury Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Fieldcrest Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT DIXON (3A)

Tuesday - (1) Dixon def. (8) Ottawa (12-20-2) 25-18, 25-15

(4) Galesburg def (7) Streator 25-17, 25-13

Thursday - Title: (1) Dixon (22-11) vs. (4) Galesburg (13-22), 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the LaSalle-Peru Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Peoria Richwoods Regional winner at 6 p.m.

AT GENESEO (3A)

Tuesday - (2) Rock Island (20-12) def. (6) Sterling 25-10, 25-11

(5) LaSalle-Peru def. (3) Geneseo 25-22, 25-22

Thursday - Title: (2) Rock Island (21-12) vs. (5) LaSalle-Peru (23-11),, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the LaSalle-Peru Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Metamora Regional winner at 7 p.m.