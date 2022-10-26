Volleyball: Princeton, Bureau Valley have their last dance

SPRING VALLEY — Princeton trailed 23-21 to Rockridge in the second set after dropping the first 25-22 in Tuesday’s Class 2A Hall Regional semifinals and coach Andy Puck knew it was time.

He called for a timeout to settle his Tigresses down the best way he knows how — they danced.

The Tigresses huddled and simply danced around in a circle. Puck sent them back out in the floor, hoping it wasn’t their last dance.

Princeton rallied to take the next four points to take the game 25-23, but went on to lose the third set 25-23 to end its season.

When told the Tigresses went down fighting, Puck said, “That’s your headline right there.”

“As a coach, all you can ask is that your team puts itself in positions to win and that’s what we did tonight,” Puck added. “That’s one of the best matches we’ve played all year and we know a couple points here, couple points there, we win.”

Rockridge (21-11-1) advances to face Sherrard (29-7) in Thursday’s regional final at 6 p.m. Sherrard defeated Bureau Valley 25-18, 25-16 in the opener.

Princeton's Olivia Gartin tries to block Sherrard's Autumn Kongkousonh Tuesday night at Hall. (Mike Vaughn)

Rockridge def. Princeton 25-22, 23-25, 25-23

The Tigresses took a 10-7 lead in the second set on a pair of aces by Natasha Faber-Fox. They played to a 13-13 tie, but found themselves down 22-20 and 23-21 and facing elimination.

That’s when Puck called for the Tigresses’ shuffle. Re-energized after the dance, Princeton tied the game at 23 on kills by Lily Keutzer and Olivia Gartin.

Two more points via Rockridge errors gave Princeton the 25-23 win.

Puck said it proved to be the right time for their team dance.

“Low energy, we hadn’t played in a week. Kind of get a feel for your team and see where we’re at,” Puck said. “I can honestly say I did everything I possible could to put ourselves in position to win this last week and these kids did everything I asked of them.”

Princeton indeed went down fighting. It battled back from a 20-15 deficit to tie the game at 21 on a three-point string by Chrissy Sierens, a hit by Gartin and an error by the Rockets.

Chloe Strachen hit for two Rockridge points and left-hander Bailee Ryckaert served an ace to send the Rockets to a 24-22 lead. Princeton’s last hit trying for a sideout to extend the game just missed, sending the Rockets to the championship match.

Princeton scored the first three points of the first game and clung to a 13-12 lead. The Rockets scored four straight points to go up 16-13 and maintained that margin to a 25-22 win.

Gartin pounded 24 kills in her final match in the blue and white. Morgan Richards had seven kills and Keutzer and Sierens added six each. Faber-Fox dished out 43 assists while Miyah Fox had 16 digs and Sierens had 13 points and two aces.

“Chrissy Sierens and Olivia Gartin really stepped up tonight,” Puck said. “We had kids step up in certain areas that we’ve not seen all season and that means a lot, especially this time of the season.”

Bureau Valley's Kate Salisbury and Keely Lawson put a block on Sherrard's McKenna Blackwell Tuesday night at Hall. (Mike Vaughn)

Sherrard def. Bureau Valley 25-18, 25-16

The first set didn’t start the way the Storm certainly hoped.

Sherrard jumped out to 9-2 lead and while the Storm battled back within four points four times at 10-6, 13-9, 19-15 and again at 20-16, they could not get any closer.

“They got up 9-2 and that’s what I didn’t want to happen. I wanted it to be the other away around,” BV coach Caitlyn DeMay said. “They’re good. They’ll rattle anybody that will come through here.”

Kaitlyn DeBock hit for the final two Sherrard points to finish off a 25-18 winner.

The Storm got off to a much better start in the second game, playing to a 5-5 tie, but could never draw even again or take the lead.

Sherrard scored three straight to go up 19-12 and tacked on two more points to make it 21-13. The Tigers finished off the 25-16 win with an ace to vault into Thursday’s final.

“They’re a good ball club, but we have to come out and play better,” DeMay said. “Passing the ball, just playing, playing to win.”

Sherrard seeks its first regional championship since 2010.

Junior Kate Salisbury set the Storm (14-20) up with nine assists to go with three kills and five digs. Other leaders for BV were junior Kate Stoller with five digs, freshman Keely Lawson with five kills, four digs and one block and junior Ella Thacker with two kills and three digs.

The future is bright for the Storm, who lose just three seniors who saw the floor Tuesday and will bring back seven juniors with regional experience to a mix with some promising underclass talent “knocking on the door.”

“And that’s exciting to see. I told them in here, you’re next move is going to determine how next season goes,” DeMay said. “Come out with your head held high and striving for what you want your senior year or the rest of your varsity career to be.”