BCR Regional Volleyball Update, Oct. 26

AT ANNAWAN (1A)

Monday - (10) Amboy def. (11) Ridgewood 25-22, 25-22

Tuesday - (4) Forreston def. (13) LaMoille 25-11, 25-11

(6) River Ridge def. (12) Morrison 25-22, 25-11

Wednesday - Match 4: (1) Annawan (26-3) vs. (10) Amboy (8-22), 6 p.m. Match 5: (4) Forreston (25-9-1) vs. River Ridge (15-13-3), 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 4-5, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Forreston Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Aurora Christian Regional winner at 6 p.m.

AT AURORA (1A)

Monday - (15) Leland def. Yorkville Christian by forfeit

(9) Aurora Christian def. (10) HBR

Tuesday - (3) Ottawa Marquette def. (14) Mooseheart 25-8, 25-12

(5) Indian Creek def. (13) Somonauk 25-11, 25-13

Wednesday - Match 5: (9) Aurora Christian vs. (15) Leland (1-17), 6 p.m.

Match 6: (3) Ottawa Marquette (27-6) vs. (5) Indian Creek (21-12-3), 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 5-6, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Forreston Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Annawan Regional winner at 6 p.m.

AT POLO (1A)

Monday - (7) Lanark Eastland def. (8) Pearl City 25-14, 25-22

Tuesday - (3) Fulton def. (14) Ashton-Franklin Center 25-13, 25-15

(9) Polo def. (5) Milledgeville 25-14, 25-13

Wednesday - Match 4: (2) Newman (24-7) vs. (7) Lanark Eastland (17-17), 6 p.m.

Match 5: (3) Fulton vs. (9) Polo (11-16-3), 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 4-5, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Forreston Sectional on Oct. 31 against the St. Bede Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT ROANOKE-BENSON (1A)

Monday - Lexington def. Roanoke-Benson 25-9, 25-18

Tuesday - (4) Brimfield def. (13) Normal Calvary Christian Academy 25-16, 25-17

(5) Flanagan-Cornell def. (12) Lowpoint-Washburn 25-10, 25-17

Wednesday - Match 4: (1) Princeville (20-8) vs. (6) Lexington (20-14), 6 p.m.

Match 5: (4) Brimfield (21-13-2) vs. (5) Flanagan-Cornell (18-17) , 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 4-5, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Brimfield Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Illini Bluffs Regional winner at 6 p.m.

AT ST. BEDE (1A)

Monday - (8) Putnam County def. (7) Earlville 26-24, 25-22

Tuesday - (12) St. Bede def. (4) Woodland 22-25, 25-18, 25-17

(11) Henry def. (6) Serena 25-20, 25-23

Wednesday - Match 4: (1) Newark (30-5) vs. (8) Putnam County (18-13-4), 6 p.m. Match 5: (12) St. Bede (12-22) vs. (11) Henry (16-17), 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 4-5, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Forreston Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Polo Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT WETHERSFIELD (1A)

Monday - Peoria Christian d. Galva, 25-14, 25-21

Tuesday - (3) Williamsfield def. (14) Stark County 25-7, 25-8

(11) Peoria Heights def. (7) Midland 25-10, 25-16

Wednesday - Match 4: (2) Wethersfield (23-10-1) vs. (8) Peoria Christian (11-20), 6 p.m.

Match 5: (3) Williamsfield (25-9) vs. (11) Peoria Heights (7-21), 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 4-5, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Brimfield Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Biggsville Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT FIELDCREST (2A)

Monday - Fairbury Prairie Central def. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 25-16, 23-25, 25-18

El Paso-Gridley def. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25-17, 25-18

Tuesday - (2) Downs Tri-Valley def. (9) Fairbury Prairie Central 25-19, 25-18

(3) Fieldcrest def. (5) El Paso-Gridley 32-30, 25-19

Thursday - Title: (2) Downs Tri-Valley (31-3-1) vs. (3) Fieldcrest (27-4), 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Fairbury Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Seneca Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT HALL (2A)

Monday - (8) Bureau Valley def. (10) Hall 25-16, 25-13

Tuesday - (2) Sherrard def. (8) Bureau Valley 25-18, 25-16

(3) Rockridge def. (6) Princeton 25-22, 23-25, 25-23

Thursday - Title: (2) Sherrard (29-7) vs. (3) Rockridge (21-11-1), 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Farmington Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Monmouth-Roseville Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT ORION (2A)

Monday - (7) Riverdale def. (9) Kewanee 25-16, 26-24

(5) Mercer County vs. (11) Alleman 25-17, 25-12

Tuesday - (1) Orion (27-8) def. (7) Riverdale 25-16, 25-12

(5) Mercer County def. (4) Knoxville 25-22, 25-17

Thursday - Title: (1) Orion (28-8) vs. (5) Mercer County (17-14), 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Farmington Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Quincy Notre Dame Regional winner at 6 p.m.

AT ROCK FALLS (2A)

Monday - (9) Stillman Valley def. (8) Sandwich 25-16, 25-22

(7) Erie-Prophetstown vs. (10) Mendota 25-10, 25-19

Tuesday - (1) Rock Falls def. (9) Stillman Valley 25-17, 25-14

(4) Oregon def. (7) Erie-Prophetstown 25-15, 16-25, 25-16

Thursday - Title: (1) Rock Falls vs. (4) Oregon (24-11), 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Winnebago Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Woodstock Regional winner at 6 p.m.

AT SENECA (2A)

Monday - Peotone def. Braidwood Reed-Custer, 26-24, 25-22

Pontiac def. Wilmington, 25-21, 19-25, 25-21

Tuesday - (8) Peotone def. (1) Coal City 25-20, 25-22

(10) Pontiac def. (4) Seneca 25-21, 25-21

Thursday - Title: (8) Peotone (17-16) vs. (10) Pontiac (12-22), 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Fairbury Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Fieldcrest Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT DIXON (3A)

Tuesday - (1) Dixon def. (8) Ottawa (12-20-2) 25-18, 25-15

(4) Galesburg def (7) Streator 25-17, 25-13

Thursday - Title: (1) Dixon (22-11) vs. (4) Galesburg (13-22), 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the LaSalle-Peru Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Peoria Richwoods Regional winner at 6 p.m.

AT GENESEO (3A)

Tuesday - (2) Rock Island (20-12) def. (6) Sterling 25-10, 25-11

(5) LaSalle-Peru def. (3) Geneseo 25-22, 25-22

Thursday - Title: (2) Rock Island (21-12) vs. (5) LaSalle-Peru (23-11),, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the LaSalle-Peru Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Metamora Regional winner at 7 p.m.