October 25, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

BCR Area Regional Volleyball update, Oct. 25, 2022

By Kevin Hieronymus
Hall's Mya McLaughlin hits the ball to the Bureau Valley side of the net in the Class 2A Regional game on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Hall High School in Spring Valley. BV won 25-16, 25-13 to advance to Tuesday's regional semifinals against Sherrard. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

AT ANNAWAN (1A)

Monday - (10) Amboy def. (11) Ridgewood 25-22, 25-22

Tuesday - Match 2: (4) Forreston (24-9-1) vs. (13) LaMoille (3-20), 6 p.m. Match 3: (6) River Ridge (14-13-3) vs. (12) Morrison (4-24), 7 p.m.

Wednesday - Match 4: (1) Annawan (26-3) vs. (10) Amboy (8-22), 6 p.m. Match 5: Winners 2-3, 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 4-5, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Forreston Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Aurora Christian Regional winner at 6 p.m.

AT AURORA (1A)

Monday - (15) Leland def. Yorkville Christian by forfeit

Match 2: (9) Aurora Christian vs. (10) HBR

Tuesday - Match 2: (3) Ottawa Marquette (26-6) vs. (14) Mooseheart (4-11), 6 p.m.

Match 4: (5) Indian Creek (20-12-3) vs. (13) Somonauk (4-15-1), 7 p.m.

Wednesday - Match 5: (15) Leland (1-17) vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.

Match 6: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 5-6, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Forreston Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Annawan Regional winner at 6 p.m.

AT POLO (1A)

Monday - (7) Lanark Eastland def. (8) Pearl City 25-14, 25-22

Tuesday - Match 2: (3) Fulton vs. (14) Ashton-Franklin Center (4-24-1), 6 p.m.

Match 3: (5) Milledgeville (17-13-1) vs. (9) Polo (10-16-3), 7 p.m.

Wednesday - Match 4: (2) Newman (24-7) vs. (7) Lanark Eastland (17-17), 6 p.m.

Match 5: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 4-5, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Forreston Sectional on Oct. 31 against the St. Bede Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT ROANOKE-BENSON (1A)

Monday - Lexington d. Roanoke-Benson 25-9, 25-18

Tuesday - Match 2: (4) Brimfield (20-13-2) vs. (13) Normal Calvary Christian Academy (3-20)

Match 3: (5) Flanagan-Cornell (17-17) vs. (12) Lowpoint-Washburn

Wednesday - Match 4: (1) Princeville (20-8) vs. (6) Lexington (20-14), 6 p.m.

Match 5: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 4-5, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Brimfield Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Illini Bluffs Regional winner at 6 p.m.

AT ST. BEDE (1A)

Monday - (8) Putnam County def. (7) Earlville 26-24, 25-22

Tuesday - Match 2: (4) Woodland (23-4) vs. (12) St. Bede (11-22), 6 p.m. Match 3: (6) Serena (21-6) vs. (11) Henry (15-17), 7 p.m.

Wednesday - Match 4: (1) Newark (30-5) vs. (8) Putnam County (18-13-4), 6 p.m. Match 5: Winners 2-3, 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 4-5, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Forreston Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Polo Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT WETHERSFIELD (1A)

Monday - Peoria Christian d. Galva, 25-14, 25-21

Tuesday - Match 2: (3) Williamsfield (24-9) vs. (14) Stark County (1-26), 6 p.m.

Match 3: (7) Midland (13-19) vs. (11) Peoria Heights (6-21), 7 p.m.

Wednesday - Match 4: (2) Wethersfield (23-10-1) vs. (8) Peoria Christian (11-20), 6 p.m.

Match 5: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 4-5, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Brimfield Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Biggsville Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT FIELDCREST (2A)

Monday - Fairbury Prairie Central def. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 25-16, 23-25, 25-18

El Paso-Gridley def. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25-17, 25-18

Tuesday - Match 3: (2) Downs Tri-Valley (30-3-1) vs. (9) Fairbury Prairie Central (15-18), 6 p.m.

Match 4: (3) Fieldcrest (26-4) vs. (5) El Paso-Gridley (25-6), 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 3-4, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Fairbury Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Seneca Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT HALL (2A)

Monday - (8) Bureau Valley def. (10) Hall 25-16, 25-13

Tuesday - Match 2: (2) Sherrard (28-7) vs. (8) Bureau Valley (14-19), 6 p.m. Match 3: (3) Rockridge (20-11-1) vs. (6) Princeton (12-18), 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title at 6 p.m: Winners 2-3.

Next: The winner advances to the Farmington Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Monmouth-Roseville Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT ORION (2A)

Monday - (7) Riverdale def. (9) Kewanee 25-16, 26-24

(5) Mercer County vs. (11) Alleman 25-17, 25-12

Tuesday - Match 3: (1) Orion (27-8) vs. (7) Riverdale (12-20), 6 p.m.

Match 4: (4) Knoxville (22-12-1) vs. (5) Mercer County (16-14), 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 3-4, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Farmington Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Quincy Notre Dame Regional winner at 6 p.m.

AT ROCK FALLS (2A)

Monday - (9) Stillman Valley def. (8) Sandwich 25-16, 25-22

(7) Erie-Prophetstown vs. (10) Mendota 25-10, 25-19

Tuesday - Match 3: (1) Rock Falls vs. (9) Stillman Valley, 7 p.m.

Match 4: (4) Oregon (23-11) vs. (7) Erie-Prophetstown (15-14-1), 8 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 3-4, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Winnebago Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Woodstock Regional winner at 6 p.m.

AT SENECA (2A)

Monday - Peotone def. Braidwood Reed-Custer, 26-24, 25-22

Match 2: Pontiac def. Wilmington, 25-21, 19-25, 25-21

Tuesday - Match 3: (1) Coal City (22-8) vs. (8) Peotone (16-16), 6 p.m.

Match 4: (4) Seneca (17-14) vs. (10) Pontiac (11-22), 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 3-4, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Fairbury Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Fieldcrest Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT DIXON (3A)

Tuesday - Match 1: (1) Dixon (21-11) vs. (8) Ottawa (12-20-2), 6 p.m.

Match 2: (4) Galesburg (12-22) vs. (7) Streator (12-20-2), 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the LaSalle-Peru Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Peoria Richwoods Regional winner at 6 p.m.

AT GENESEO (3A)

Tuesday - Match 1: (2) Rock Island (20-12) vs. (6) Sterling (12-20-2), 6 p.m.

Match 2: (3) Geneseo (18-14) vs. (5) LaSalle-Peru (22-11), 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the LaSalle-Peru Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Metamora Regional winner at 7 p.m.