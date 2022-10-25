BCR Area Regional Volleyball update, Oct. 25, 2022

AT ANNAWAN (1A)

Monday - (10) Amboy def. (11) Ridgewood 25-22, 25-22

Tuesday - Match 2: (4) Forreston (24-9-1) vs. (13) LaMoille (3-20), 6 p.m. Match 3: (6) River Ridge (14-13-3) vs. (12) Morrison (4-24), 7 p.m.

Wednesday - Match 4: (1) Annawan (26-3) vs. (10) Amboy (8-22), 6 p.m. Match 5: Winners 2-3, 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 4-5, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Forreston Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Aurora Christian Regional winner at 6 p.m.

AT AURORA (1A)

Monday - (15) Leland def. Yorkville Christian by forfeit

Match 2: (9) Aurora Christian vs. (10) HBR

Tuesday - Match 2: (3) Ottawa Marquette (26-6) vs. (14) Mooseheart (4-11), 6 p.m.

Match 4: (5) Indian Creek (20-12-3) vs. (13) Somonauk (4-15-1), 7 p.m.

Wednesday - Match 5: (15) Leland (1-17) vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.

Match 6: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 5-6, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Forreston Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Annawan Regional winner at 6 p.m.

AT POLO (1A)

Monday - (7) Lanark Eastland def. (8) Pearl City 25-14, 25-22

Tuesday - Match 2: (3) Fulton vs. (14) Ashton-Franklin Center (4-24-1), 6 p.m.

Match 3: (5) Milledgeville (17-13-1) vs. (9) Polo (10-16-3), 7 p.m.

Wednesday - Match 4: (2) Newman (24-7) vs. (7) Lanark Eastland (17-17), 6 p.m.

Match 5: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 4-5, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Forreston Sectional on Oct. 31 against the St. Bede Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT ROANOKE-BENSON (1A)

Monday - Lexington d. Roanoke-Benson 25-9, 25-18

Tuesday - Match 2: (4) Brimfield (20-13-2) vs. (13) Normal Calvary Christian Academy (3-20)

Match 3: (5) Flanagan-Cornell (17-17) vs. (12) Lowpoint-Washburn

Wednesday - Match 4: (1) Princeville (20-8) vs. (6) Lexington (20-14), 6 p.m.

Match 5: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 4-5, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Brimfield Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Illini Bluffs Regional winner at 6 p.m.

AT ST. BEDE (1A)

Monday - (8) Putnam County def. (7) Earlville 26-24, 25-22

Tuesday - Match 2: (4) Woodland (23-4) vs. (12) St. Bede (11-22), 6 p.m. Match 3: (6) Serena (21-6) vs. (11) Henry (15-17), 7 p.m.

Wednesday - Match 4: (1) Newark (30-5) vs. (8) Putnam County (18-13-4), 6 p.m. Match 5: Winners 2-3, 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 4-5, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Forreston Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Polo Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT WETHERSFIELD (1A)

Monday - Peoria Christian d. Galva, 25-14, 25-21

Tuesday - Match 2: (3) Williamsfield (24-9) vs. (14) Stark County (1-26), 6 p.m.

Match 3: (7) Midland (13-19) vs. (11) Peoria Heights (6-21), 7 p.m.

Wednesday - Match 4: (2) Wethersfield (23-10-1) vs. (8) Peoria Christian (11-20), 6 p.m.

Match 5: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 4-5, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Brimfield Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Biggsville Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT FIELDCREST (2A)

Monday - Fairbury Prairie Central def. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 25-16, 23-25, 25-18

El Paso-Gridley def. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25-17, 25-18

Tuesday - Match 3: (2) Downs Tri-Valley (30-3-1) vs. (9) Fairbury Prairie Central (15-18), 6 p.m.

Match 4: (3) Fieldcrest (26-4) vs. (5) El Paso-Gridley (25-6), 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 3-4, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Fairbury Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Seneca Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT HALL (2A)

Monday - (8) Bureau Valley def. (10) Hall 25-16, 25-13

Tuesday - Match 2: (2) Sherrard (28-7) vs. (8) Bureau Valley (14-19), 6 p.m. Match 3: (3) Rockridge (20-11-1) vs. (6) Princeton (12-18), 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title at 6 p.m: Winners 2-3.

Next: The winner advances to the Farmington Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Monmouth-Roseville Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT ORION (2A)

Monday - (7) Riverdale def. (9) Kewanee 25-16, 26-24

(5) Mercer County vs. (11) Alleman 25-17, 25-12

Tuesday - Match 3: (1) Orion (27-8) vs. (7) Riverdale (12-20), 6 p.m.

Match 4: (4) Knoxville (22-12-1) vs. (5) Mercer County (16-14), 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 3-4, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Farmington Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Quincy Notre Dame Regional winner at 6 p.m.

AT ROCK FALLS (2A)

Monday - (9) Stillman Valley def. (8) Sandwich 25-16, 25-22

(7) Erie-Prophetstown vs. (10) Mendota 25-10, 25-19

Tuesday - Match 3: (1) Rock Falls vs. (9) Stillman Valley, 7 p.m.

Match 4: (4) Oregon (23-11) vs. (7) Erie-Prophetstown (15-14-1), 8 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 3-4, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Winnebago Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Woodstock Regional winner at 6 p.m.

AT SENECA (2A)

Monday - Peotone def. Braidwood Reed-Custer, 26-24, 25-22

Match 2: Pontiac def. Wilmington, 25-21, 19-25, 25-21

Tuesday - Match 3: (1) Coal City (22-8) vs. (8) Peotone (16-16), 6 p.m.

Match 4: (4) Seneca (17-14) vs. (10) Pontiac (11-22), 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 3-4, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Fairbury Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Fieldcrest Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT DIXON (3A)

Tuesday - Match 1: (1) Dixon (21-11) vs. (8) Ottawa (12-20-2), 6 p.m.

Match 2: (4) Galesburg (12-22) vs. (7) Streator (12-20-2), 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the LaSalle-Peru Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Peoria Richwoods Regional winner at 6 p.m.

AT GENESEO (3A)

Tuesday - Match 1: (2) Rock Island (20-12) vs. (6) Sterling (12-20-2), 6 p.m.

Match 2: (3) Geneseo (18-14) vs. (5) LaSalle-Peru (22-11), 7 p.m.

Thursday - Title: Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the LaSalle-Peru Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Metamora Regional winner at 7 p.m.