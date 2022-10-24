PC roundup: Wyatt Grimshaw qualifies for sectional

Putnam County’s Wyatt Grimshaw qualified for the Oregon Sectional cross country meet by placing 20th (19:14.4) in the Seneca Sectional on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The boys sectional race will start at 2 p.m. following the girls race.

VOLLEYBALL

PC def. Earlville: In a regional preview Friday, Oct. 21 the Putnam County volleyball team defeated Earlville in three sets in Granville.

Maggie Richetta had 10 kills, 10 points, nine digs, an ace and a block for the Panthers (17-13-4), while Tori Balma had 23 assists, six digs and five kills and Ava Hatton contributed 13 digs, nine kills, two assists and an ace.

PC def. Dwight 25-22, 25-16: Balma had 17 assists, nine digs, six kills, 10 points and an ace Tuesday, Oct. 18 to help the Putnam County volleyball team to a 25-22, 25-16 victory over Dwight in a Tri-County Conference match in Dwight.

Richetta put down 11 kills to go along with five digs and four points for PC, while Avery Moutray added 12 digs, four kills and four points.