BCR Volleyball Regional previews

Records reflect matches through Wednesday

AT HALL (2A)

Team to beat: Sherrard (28-6).

Pairings: Monday - Match 1: (8) Bureau Valley (12-19) vs. (10) Hall (7-21-1), 6 p.m. Tuesday - Match 2: (2) Sherrard vs. Winner Match 1, 6 p.m. Match 3: (3) Rockridge (20-11-1) vs. (6) Princeton (12-18), 7 p.m. Thursday - Title at 6 p.m: Winners 2-3.

At a glance: Sherrard heads up an all Three Rivers field as the champions from the West Division. Sherrard is 4-0 against the field with wins over Princeton and Hall and two over Rockridge. Sherrard lost in its own regional final last year to Macomb, which rallied to defeat Princeton in the sectional semifinals. …. Princeton has swept both conference matches with BV and Hall, but has not played Rockridge. PHS lost to Sherrard (25-18, 25-10) in the Princeton Tournament, which Sherrard swept to win 4-0. … PHS coach Andy Puck, who noted that the No. 6 seed for his team is “very fair,” said anything is possible. “If we play our best, we could win our first match. We could actually win some hardware. We have to figure out ways to play 25 points. If we play aggressive and disciplined, we could make some noise,” he said. ... The Tigresses lost all but one of its top seven players from last year’s team that came one point away from advancing to the sectional final. Senior Olivia Gartin, who started on last year’s regional champions, has come on as a heavy hitter. … PHS, which will be idle since its Oct. 23 regular-season finale with Newman, has its first losing season since 2014 and only the second in Puck’s 20-year tenure. .... Bureau Valley defeated Hall 25-20, 25-17 Tuesday at Hall in a preview of their regional play-in game Monday. It was the Storm’s second win over Hall in a week. BV coach Caitlyn DeMay understands it can be hard to beat a team for a third time, but said if the Storm play their game, “We’ll be fine.” ... Both Hall (Carolyn Bryant ‘99) and BV (DeMay ‘05) are coached by alums who played on championship teams.

Last year’s regional finals: Princeton def. Knoxville 25-16, 25-14; Macomb def. Sherrard 25-10, 25-9

BCR pick: Sherrard over Rockridge.

Next: The winner advances to the Farmington Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Monmouth-Roseville Regional winner at 7 p.m.

Princeton and Bureau Valley will be heading to the Hall Regional, which begins Monday night in Spring Valley.

AT ST. BEDE (1A)

Team to beat: Newark (29-5)

Pairings: Monday - Match 1: (7) Earlville (17-11) vs. (8) Putnam County (16-13-4), 6 p.m. Tuesday - Match 2: (4) Woodland (23-4) vs. (12) St. Bede (11-22), 6 p.m. Match 3: (6) Serena (21-6) vs. (11) Henry (15-17), 7 p.m. Wednesday - Match 4: (1) Newark vs. Winner Match 1, 6 p.m. Match 5: Winners 2-3, 7 p.m. Thursday - Title: Winners 4-5, 6 p.m.

At a glance: The Bruins are the defending regional champion and playing on their home court, but have a tough matchup out of the gate with Woodland. St. Bede defeated Woodland for the regional title at Henry last year, its first championship in 20 years when coach Abbi Bosnich played for the Bruins. ... “Hosting regionals is a great opportunity to have some familiarity when it comes to a big week. We know the gym, we know the atmosphere, and can hope that we have a great turnout of fans to help support us. Woodland is who we beat for the regional last year. I am sure it will be a good match,” Bosnich said. ... Newark, a defending regional and sectional champion, looms as a heavy favorite once again. The Norsemen reached the Putnam County Supersectional last year, falling one step from state. .... The field includes four teams who played for regional championships last year.

Last year’s regional finals: Newark def. Earlville 25-10, 25-21; St. Bede def. Woodland 25-17, 25-20.

BCR pick: Newark over Woodland.

Next: The winner advances to the Forreston Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Polo Regional winner at 7 p.m.

AT ANNAWAN (1A)

Team to beat: Annawan (26-3)

Pairings: Monday - Match 1: (10) Amboy (7-22) vs. (11) Ridgewood (4-24), 6 p.m. Tuesday - Match 2: (4) Forreston (24-9-1) vs. (13) LaMoille (3-20), 6 p.m. Match 3: (6) River Ridge (14-13-3) vs. (12) Morrison (4-24), 7 p.m. Wednesday - Match 4: (1) Annawan vs. Winner Match 1, 6 p.m. Match 5: Winners 2-3, 7 p.m. Thursday - Title: Winners 4-5, 6 p.m.

At a glance: The Bravettes are primed to put up a regional banner in their own gym. They won their last regional in 2018 and have won four overall. Annawan lost in last year’s final at AFC to Pearl City. … There are only three teams in the field with at least eight wins. ... LaMoille won its regional championship at Annawan in 2016, defeating the host Bravettes 25-17, 25-18. LaMoille repeated in 2017, bowing out in sectional semifinals both years.

Last year’s regional finals: Pearl City def. Annawan 25-21, 25-19

BCR pick: Annawan over Forreston

Next: The winner advances to the Forreston Sectional on Oct. 31 against the Aurora Christian Regional winner at 6 p.m.