Mendota boys sectional soccer semifinals

Quincy Notre Dame 9, Serena 2

Mendota 4, Peoria Christian 0

• Mendota and Quincy Notre Dame will play in Saturday’s sectional finals at 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Earlville def. LaMoille 25-8, 25-20

PC def. Henry 25-18, 25-17

Rockridge def. Ridgewood 25-10, 25-11

Woodland def. DePue 25-3, 25-7