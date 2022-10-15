October 15, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Today’s Ticket for Saturday, Oct. 15

By Kevin Hieronymus
sports news

Today’s Ticket for Saturday, Oct. 15

Cross country - Hall, Putnam County, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Henry-Midland at Peoria Heights Patriot Invite, 1 p.m.; Amboy co-op at NUIC Meet, TBD

Football - Hall at St. Bede, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis - La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Mendota at Ottawa Sectional, 8:30 a.m.; Princeton at Geneseo Sectional, TBD

Volleyball: Mendota Tournament, 8 a.m.; St. Bede, LaMoille at Plano Invite, 9 a.m.

Men’s soccer - IVCC at Kankakee, 1 p.m.

Women’s soccer - IVCC at Kankakee, 11 a.m.