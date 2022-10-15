Today’s Ticket for Saturday, Oct. 15
Cross country - Hall, Putnam County, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Henry-Midland at Peoria Heights Patriot Invite, 1 p.m.; Amboy co-op at NUIC Meet, TBD
Football - Hall at St. Bede, 5 p.m.
Girls tennis - La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Mendota at Ottawa Sectional, 8:30 a.m.; Princeton at Geneseo Sectional, TBD
Volleyball: Mendota Tournament, 8 a.m.; St. Bede, LaMoille at Plano Invite, 9 a.m.
Men’s soccer - IVCC at Kankakee, 1 p.m.
Women’s soccer - IVCC at Kankakee, 11 a.m.