Neponset sweeps Malden Invitational

MALDEN - Neponset swept the field with a 3-0 record to win the 67th annual Malden Invitational Basketball tournament.

Princeton Christian Academy (2-1) was second, Malden (1-2) third and Ohio (0-3) fourth.

Named to the Malden All-Tournament Team were Adiel Arjon and Matthew Huggins of Neponset, Darren Bell of Ohio, Michel Sanchez Rodriques of Malden and Kellen Wall of Princeton Christian Academy.

“All-American Cheerleaders” selected were Skyler Spohn and Liberty Cassidy of Ohio and Susanna Bohms and Kiyrra Morris of Malden.