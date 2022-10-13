October 12, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

Volleyball: Tri-County Conference Tournament update

By Kevin Hieronymus

Here’s an update on the Tri-County Conference volleyball tournament at Seneca:

Monday’s matches

Dwight def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-15, 10-25, 25-13

(4) Putnam County def. (5) Henry 19-25, 26-24, 25-17

(1) Marquette def. Dwight 25-19, 25-12

Tuesday’s matches

(2) Woodland def. (7) Roanoke-Benson

(3) Seneca def. (6) Midland

(7) Roanoke-Benson def. (6) Midland

Wednesday’s matches

(5) Henry def. Dwight

(1) Marquette def. (4) Putnam County 25-15, 27-25

(3) Seneca def. (2) Woodland

Thursday’s matches

Consolation - (5) Henry (16-14) vs. (7) Roanoke-Benson, 5 p.m.

Third place - (4) Putnam County (14-10-3) vs. (2) Woodland, 6:15 p.m.

Title - (1) Marquette (22-6) vs. (3) Seneca , 7:30 p.m.