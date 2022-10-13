Volleyball: Tri-County Conference Tournament update

Here’s an update on the Tri-County Conference volleyball tournament at Seneca:
Monday’s matches
Dwight def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-15, 10-25, 25-13
(4) Putnam County def. (5) Henry 19-25, 26-24, 25-17
(1) Marquette def. Dwight 25-19, 25-12
Tuesday’s matches
(2) Woodland def. (7) Roanoke-Benson
(3) Seneca def. (6) Midland
(7) Roanoke-Benson def. (6) Midland
Wednesday’s matches
(5) Henry def. Dwight
(1) Marquette def. (4) Putnam County 25-15, 27-25
(3) Seneca def. (2) Woodland
Thursday’s matches
Consolation - (5) Henry (16-14) vs. (7) Roanoke-Benson, 5 p.m.
Third place - (4) Putnam County (14-10-3) vs. (2) Woodland, 6:15 p.m.
Title - (1) Marquette (22-6) vs. (3) Seneca , 7:30 p.m.