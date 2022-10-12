Volleyball: Bureau Valley playing with new fire, beats Hall

MANLIUS - The Bureau Valley Storm had the talk last week.
Storm coach Caitlyn DeMay told her Storm in no simple terms that it was time for them to shape up, play the game and leave it all on the floor.
The Storm took that talk to heart with newfound energy at the Storm Cellar on Tuesday, jumping out to a 17-7 lead on the way to a 25-12 first set victory over the visiting Hall Red Devils.
Bureau Valley finished off the sweep on a 10-4 run for a 25-19 winner in Three Rivers Conference East Division play.
“We’ve had a change of heart and we’re just ready to go. You can see it in their faces, nothing’s hitting the floor. We’re in a good spot right now and where we need to be,” DeMay said.
“We just had a little heart to heart talk .. (you) got to do it. Play with pride and they found it.”
BV senior Alaina Wasilewski said the Storm needed to hear their coach’s message.
“It was rough, but we needed to hear it. I think it really benefited the team and you can see it in practices,” she said. “Our practices are probably 10 times harder, but all for the better. I feel good after every practice. I feel more confident every practice. I like working hard. I like being worn out.”
Addison Wessel served four straight points to send BV to a quick 6-2 lead in the first game. A five-point run took the Storm out to a 17-7 lead and another service string (three points) by Wessel made it 21-11.
BV closed out the game with a push shot by Ella Thacker and a hit by Emma Stabler before Thacker finished it out with a kill.
Hall (6-20-1, 0-10) found a little late life in Game 2, rallying from deficits of 13-5 and 15-11 to tie the game at 15. A foot fault by the Storm on a serve kept Hall close at 21-19.
Wasilewski hit for the sideout and senior Mallory Endress served out the final three points with Thacker once again delivering the final blow.
Wasilewski said it was fun to be able to start with all her classmates on Senior Night and get the win and is excited to keep the ball rolling.
“We’re taking this as far as we can. I’m confident with it. It’s new and it’s fresh and I think we can carry it far,” she said.
Thacker finished with 13 kills, while Stabler (4 digs, 2 blocks)) and Wasiewski added three each.
Other leaders on the night for the Storm (11-18, 6-4) were Kate Salisbury (18 assists, 6 digs, 4 points, 2 aces), Kate Stoller (2 digs, 6 points), Wessel (9 digs, 8 points), Endress (3 assists, 9 points, 1 ace) and Nikki Kerber (5 digs).
Hall coach Carolyn Bryant, a 1999 alum, is hoping her team finds that spark that Bureau Valley showed.
“I thought we’d be playing a little bit better,” she said. “They just came out with no energy. They have to find it and light the fire and keep that flame going.
“I try to fire them up, but I can only do so much on the bench. The captains and seniors need to start stepping up. I tell them, it’s your (senior) season. I had my season. They need to find it and spread it around.”
• Notes: BV also won the sophomore match (25-17, 25-23) while Hall claimed the freshmen match (24-26, 25-15, 25-17). ... The Bureau County rivals will meet again Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Hall.