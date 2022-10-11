Volleyball: Tri-County Conference Tournament update

Here’s an update on the Tri-County Conference volleyball tournament at Seneca:

Monday’s matches

Dwight def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-15, 10-25, 25-13

(4) Putnam County def. (5) Henry 19-25, 26-24, 25-17

(1) Marquette def. Dwight 25-19, 25-12

Tuesday’s matches

Match 4 - (2) Woodland vs. (7) Roanoke-Benson, 5 p.m.

Match 5 - (3) Seneca vs. (6) Midland, 6:15 p.m.

Match 6 - losers 4-5, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s matches

Match 7 - (5) Henry (14-14) vs. Dwight (4-19), 5 p.m.

Match 8 - (1) Marquette 21-6) vs. (4) Putnam County (14-9-3), 6:15 p.m.

Match 9 - winners 4-5, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s matches

Consolation - winners 6-7, 5 p.m.

Third place - losers 8-9, 6:15 p.m.

Title - winners 8-9, 7:30 p.m.