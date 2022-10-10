Weekend roundup: Princeton volleyball third in PIT

The Princeton Tigresses placed third in the Princeton Invitational volleyball tournament Saturday.
Princeton went 2-2 in round-robin play, defeating Mendota (25-20, 25-18) and Reed-Custer (25-15, 21-25, 15-11) while losing to Sherrard (25-18, 25-10) and Byron (25-20, 22-25, 15-11)
All-tournament selection Oliva Gartin put down 50 kills on the day. Other leaders for PHS were Natasha Faber-Fox (90 assists, 15 points, 33 digs), Miyah Fox (48 digs, 35 point, 5 aces), Lily Keutzer (15 kills, 17 points, 19 digs), Chrissy Sierens (15 kills, 19 points, 4 aces), Isa Ibarra (24 points), Morgan Foes (12 kills, 4 blocks) and Morgan Richards (5 blocks).
Sherrard went 4-0 on the day to win the title followed by 2nd Byron (2-2), 3rd. Princeton (2-2), 4th. Reed-Custer (2-2) and 5th. Mendota (0-4).
Little Ten Tournament: Newark claimed its sixth straight Little Ten title by defeating Serena 25-27, 25-15, 25-15 at LaMoille Saturday.
Indian Creek defeated Earlville 25-19, 25-17 for third place and IMSA took the consolation crown with a 17-25, 25-16, 25-23 win over Hinckley-Big Rock.
CROSS COUNTRY
At Sterling: Princeton was led by Lexi Bohms (23rd, 19:49), Kiana Brokaw (57th, 22:22) and Avery Waca (65th, 24:15) in the girls race and Augustus Swanson (56th, 17:40), Kamden Wahlgren (90th, 21:46) and Robert Nelson (91st, 22:23) in the boys race in Saturday’s Sterling Invitational.
BOYS GOLF
Wilson ties for 16th at 1A State: Amboy senior Wesley Wilson finished tied for 16th place with a two-day total of 157 in the Class 1A IHSA Boys Golf State Final over the weekend. Wilson carded a 6-over-par 78 in Friday’s opening round, following it up with a 7-over 79 Saturday at Prairie Vista Golf Course.
Hall sophomore Landen Plym, who was battling sickness, missed the second-day cut by one stroke with an 87 on Friday.
“He got sick at the wrong time,” Hall coach Mason Kimberly said. “Just wasn’t himself today. Got off to a hot start, but just lost energy as the day wore on.”
FOOTBALL
Amboy-LaMoille 62, Bushnell-Prairie City 8: The Clippers scored 30 points in the first quarter and rolled to the Illinois 8-Man Football Association win Saturday in Bushnell.
Brennan Blaine had two receiving TDs and a rushing TD, and Quinn Leffelman and junior Geo Gatz had two touchdowns each
The Clippers, now 6-1 heading into Friday’s game at Freeport Aquin, led 50-8 at halftime.