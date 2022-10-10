October 10, 2022
Weekend roundup: Princeton volleyball third in PIT

By Kevin Hieronymus

Olivia Gartin and the Princeton Tigresses finished third in the PIT on Saturday. (Mike Vaughn)

The Princeton Tigresses placed third in the Princeton Invitational volleyball tournament Saturday.

Princeton went 2-2 in round-robin play, defeating Mendota (25-20, 25-18) and Reed-Custer (25-15, 21-25, 15-11) while losing to Sherrard (25-18, 25-10) and Byron (25-20, 22-25, 15-11)

All-tournament selection Oliva Gartin put down 50 kills on the day. Other leaders for PHS were Natasha Faber-Fox (90 assists, 15 points, 33 digs), Miyah Fox (48 digs, 35 point, 5 aces), Lily Keutzer (15 kills, 17 points, 19 digs), Chrissy Sierens (15 kills, 19 points, 4 aces), Isa Ibarra (24 points), Morgan Foes (12 kills, 4 blocks) and Morgan Richards (5 blocks).

Sherrard went 4-0 on the day to win the title followed by 2nd Byron (2-2), 3rd. Princeton (2-2), 4th. Reed-Custer (2-2) and 5th. Mendota (0-4).

Little Ten Tournament: Newark claimed its sixth straight Little Ten title by defeating Serena 25-27, 25-15, 25-15 at LaMoille Saturday.

Indian Creek defeated Earlville 25-19, 25-17 for third place and IMSA took the consolation crown with a 17-25, 25-16, 25-23 win over Hinckley-Big Rock.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Sterling: Princeton was led by Lexi Bohms (23rd, 19:49), Kiana Brokaw (57th, 22:22) and Avery Waca (65th, 24:15) in the girls race and Augustus Swanson (56th, 17:40), Kamden Wahlgren (90th, 21:46) and Robert Nelson (91st, 22:23) in the boys race in Saturday’s Sterling Invitational.

BOYS GOLF

Wilson ties for 16th at 1A State: Amboy senior Wesley Wilson finished tied for 16th place with a two-day total of 157 in the Class 1A IHSA Boys Golf State Final over the weekend. Wilson carded a 6-over-par 78 in Friday’s opening round, following it up with a 7-over 79 Saturday at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

Hall sophomore Landen Plym, who was battling sickness, missed the second-day cut by one stroke with an 87 on Friday.

“He got sick at the wrong time,” Hall coach Mason Kimberly said. “Just wasn’t himself today. Got off to a hot start, but just lost energy as the day wore on.”

FOOTBALL

Amboy-LaMoille 62, Bushnell-Prairie City 8: The Clippers scored 30 points in the first quarter and rolled to the Illinois 8-Man Football Association win Saturday in Bushnell.

Brennan Blaine had two receiving TDs and a rushing TD, and Quinn Leffelman and junior Geo Gatz had two touchdowns each

The Clippers, now 6-1 heading into Friday’s game at Freeport Aquin, led 50-8 at halftime.