October 10, 2022
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

BCR roundup for Monday, Oct. 10: Elijah House, Storm finish 11th at Amboy

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau Valley’s Elijah House takes 16th during the boys varsity race at the Amboy Columbus Day Invitational Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

Bureau Valley’s Elijah House takes 16th during the boys varsity race at the Amboy Columbus Day Invitational Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

AMBOY - The Bureau Valley boys cross country team placed 11th in the Amboy Columbus Day Invitational at Shady Oaks Country Club on Monday.

Elijah House led the Storm with a 16:47.7 run and a 16th-place finish. Ben Roth (38th, 17:33.5), Adrian Gallardo (54th, 18:20.6), Maddox Moore (105th, 19:52.9),and Rhiley Pinter (128th, 21:22.8) also scored for BV.  Also running for BV were Landon Hulsing (130th, 21:27.6) and Payton Walowski (132nd, 21:37.5). 

Host Amboy finished ninth (255), led by Kyler McNinch (15th, 16:45) and Charlie Dickinson (36th, 17:32).

Aurora Central Catholic (67) beat out Eureka (105) for top team honors with Bryson Grant of Gilman Iroquois West winning the race in 15:22.

Owen Larkin (41st) led the Storm JV squad with a time of 17:17.2, good for a 41st-place finish, followed by Andrew Roth (50th, 17:54.2) and Nathan Siri (61st, 19:23.5). 