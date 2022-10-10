BCR roundup for Monday, Oct. 10: Elijah House, Storm finish 11th at Amboy

AMBOY - The Bureau Valley boys cross country team placed 11th in the Amboy Columbus Day Invitational at Shady Oaks Country Club on Monday.

Elijah House led the Storm with a 16:47.7 run and a 16th-place finish. Ben Roth (38th, 17:33.5), Adrian Gallardo (54th, 18:20.6), Maddox Moore (105th, 19:52.9),and Rhiley Pinter (128th, 21:22.8) also scored for BV. Also running for BV were Landon Hulsing (130th, 21:27.6) and Payton Walowski (132nd, 21:37.5).

Host Amboy finished ninth (255), led by Kyler McNinch (15th, 16:45) and Charlie Dickinson (36th, 17:32).

Aurora Central Catholic (67) beat out Eureka (105) for top team honors with Bryson Grant of Gilman Iroquois West winning the race in 15:22.

Owen Larkin (41st) led the Storm JV squad with a time of 17:17.2, good for a 41st-place finish, followed by Andrew Roth (50th, 17:54.2) and Nathan Siri (61st, 19:23.5).