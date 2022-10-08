October 08, 2022
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

BCR Scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 22

sports news

Area football scores

Amboy-LaMoille 62, Bushnell-Prairie City 8

Marquette 52, Melrose Park Walther Lutheran 0

Volleyball

Annawan def. East Moline UT 23-25, 25-23, 15-10

L-P def. East Moline UT 25-12, 25-14

Little Ten Volleyball Tournament

4:00 Consolation - IMSA vs H-BR

5:00 3rd Place - Indian Creek vs Earlville

6:00 Championship - Serena vs Newark

Friday night scores

IMSA def. LaMoille 25-17, 25-8

Hinckley-Big Rock def. Somonauk 25-3, 17-25, 25-10

Serena def. Indian Creek 25-9, 22-25, 25-16

Newark def. Earlville 25-8, 25-16