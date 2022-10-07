Volleyball: Regional schedules for postseason announced

Hall High School will host a Class 2A Regional volleyball tournament featuring two other Bureau County teams.
The regional will tip off on Monday, Oct. 24 with No. 8 Bureau Valley facing No. 10 Hall at 6 p.m.
Their winner will draw No. 2 Sherrard at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
No. 6 Princeton, the defending regional champion, will enter the mix in the second match of the night against No. Rockridge at 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s winners will meet for the championship at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.
The Hall regional champ advances to the Farmington Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 vs. the Monmouth-Roseville Regional champion.
Orion drew the top seed of sub-sectional B and will play out of its own regional along with No. 4 seed Knoxville.
In Class 1A, defending regional champion St. Bede drew the No. 12 seed for a regional it will host. The Bruins will face No. 4 Woodland at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The regional will open on Monday, Oct. 24 with No. 7 Earlville facing No. 8 Putnam County at 6 p.m.
The St. Bede regional winner advances to the Forreston Sectional to face the Polo Regional winner on Monday, Oct. 31.
No. 13 LaMoille will face No. 4 Forreston at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the 1A Annawan Regional.