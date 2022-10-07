October 07, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Volleyball: Regional schedules for postseason announced

Bureau Valley, Princeton to play at 2A Hall Regional

By Kevin Hieronymus

Regional volleyball schedules have been announced today. (Mike Vaughn)

Hall High School will host a Class 2A Regional volleyball tournament featuring two other Bureau County teams.

The regional will tip off on Monday, Oct. 24 with No. 8 Bureau Valley facing No. 10 Hall at 6 p.m.

Their winner will draw No. 2 Sherrard at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

No. 6 Princeton, the defending regional champion, will enter the mix in the second match of the night against No. Rockridge at 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s winners will meet for the championship at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The Hall regional champ advances to the Farmington Sectional on Monday, Oct. 31 vs. the Monmouth-Roseville Regional champion.

Orion drew the top seed of sub-sectional B and will play out of its own regional along with No. 4 seed Knoxville.

In Class 1A, defending regional champion St. Bede drew the No. 12 seed for a regional it will host. The Bruins will face No. 4 Woodland at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The regional will open on Monday, Oct. 24 with No. 7 Earlville facing No. 8 Putnam County at 6 p.m.

The St. Bede regional winner advances to the Forreston Sectional to face the Polo Regional winner on Monday, Oct. 31.

No. 13 LaMoille will face No. 4 Forreston at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the 1A Annawan Regional.