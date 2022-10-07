October 07, 2022
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

Volleyball: Princeton to host Invite on Saturday

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton Tigers logo

The Princeton Invitational volleyball tournament will take the floor at PHS’ Prouty Gym and South Gym Saturday morning.

The Tigresses will play four straight matches in Prouty Gym against Sherrard at 9 a.m., Mendota at 10:15 a.m., Byron at 11:30 a.m. and Reed-Custer at 1 p.m.

The South Gym schedule is: Byron vs. Mendota at 9 a.m., Sherrard vs. Reed-Custer at 10:15 a.m., Mendota vs. Reed-Custer at 11:30 a.m., Byron vs. Sherrard at 1 p.m. and Byron vs. Reed-Custer a 2:15 p.m.

The last match of the day at Prouty Gym will pit Mendota vs. Sherrard at 2:15 p.m.