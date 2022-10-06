Kelly VandenBuscche named UMAC Golfer of the Week

Kelly VandenBuscche of the University of Northwestern (St. Paul, Minn.) was named as the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Golfer of the Week.

Kelly VanDenBussche (Photo courtesy )

VandenBuscche, a junior from Princeton, was medalist medalist at the Martin Luther College Invite, shooting a 79 (+7). VanDenBusche led the Eagles to a first place finish in a field of six teams and program record for score in a round, shooting a 333 (+45).

The former BCR Golfer of the Year is a junior accounting major.

Northwestern will be teeing up in the UMAC Championship beginning Thursday at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, Minn.