Sectional golf roundup: Season ends for Princeton boys, area girls

The golf season came to end for the Princeton boys and area girls playing in sectional golf meets Monday.

At Bartonville: Three Princeton boys played at the 2A Bartonville Sectional at Coyotte Creek Golf Course Monday.

Junior Tyson Phillips paced the Tigers at 87 with seniors Karter Patterson (89) and Jaden Eggers (91) taking their final swings for PHS.

Wade Schacht of Champaign Central was medalist at 67.

At Kewanee: St. Bede senior Gianna Grivetti had the area’s best score of 96 at the Kewanee Sectional at Baker Park.

Also competing were Bureau Valley senior Callie Schoff (103) and Princeton senior Morgan Forristall (118), a first-year player.

Rockford Boylan senior Ella Greenberg was medalist at 72.

VOLLEYBALL

At LaMoille: The host Lions, the No. 9 seed, beat No. 8 Hiawatha 25-21, 25-18 in the first match of the Little Ten Conference Tournament.

LaMoille advances to play No. 1 Indian Creek at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Also Monday, No. 11 DePue lost to No. 6 Hinckley-Big Rock 25-14, 25-14.

IVC def. Princeton 25-10, 25-17: Natasha Faber-Fox had 10 assists, six digs and three points as the Tigresses lost a nonconference match in Princeton. Olivia Gartin put down six kills for Princeton (8-14).

Putnam County def. St. Bede 25-21, 25-18: The Panthers picked up a nonconference victory in Peru.

BOYS SOCCER

Earlville 3, DePue-Hall 2: Diego Vazquez scored two goals to lead the No. 4-seeded Red Raiders to a win over the fifth-seeded Little Giants in a Little Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinal in Earlville.

Stillman Valley 3, Princeton 0: The Tigers were shut out in Stillman Valley.