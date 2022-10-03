Weekend roundup: BV’s Elijah House 10th at Elmwood Invite

Bureau Valley senior Elijah House ran a personal best 16:19.8 to place 10th in Saturday’s Elmwood Invitational at Maple Lane Country Club.
Also for BV, Ben Roth was 40th (17:16), Adrian Gallardo was 65th (18:08), Maddox Moore was 122nd (19:52) and Peyton Walowski was 138th (20:19).
The Storm placed 12th (286) of 18 teams. Eureka scored 63 points for first.
At Peoria: Princeton’s Lexi Bohms ran a 20:21.57 to place 91st among 249 runners in the 1A/2A division of the Peoria Invitational on Saturday at Detweiller Park. PHS finished 31st with 888 points with contributions from 184th Kiana Brokaw (22:39), 197th Avery Waca (23:13), 236th Claire Grey 25:47 and 242th Ella Grey (27:00).
In the boys race, freshman Augustus Swanson led the Tigers with a time of 18:04.38, finishing 212th of 292 runners. Also running for PHS were 281st Kamden Wahlgren (21:39) and 284th Robert Nelson (21:59), both with personal bests.
VOLLEYBALL
AT ORION: Princeton placed sixth in Saturday’s Charger Classic volleyball tournament.
In pool play, Princeton beat Monmouth United (21-25, 26-24, 15-9) and lost to Orion (25-17, 25-22) and Knoxville (23-25, 25-16, 25-13).
The Tigresses lost 25-23, 25-16 to Monmouth-Roseville in the fifth-place match.
Olivia Gartin had 33 kills and 13 digs and was named to the all-tournament team. Also for PHS (8-13), Nathasha Faber-Fox had 66 assists, 22 points, four aces and 21 digs, Isa Ibarra had 34 points, seven assists and 16 digs, Lily Keutzer had 29 points, 18 kills and 18 digs, Miyah Fox had 46 digs and 21 points, Chrissy Sierens had 14 kills and 18 points and Kelsea Klingenberg had 23 points, seven aces and 21 digs.