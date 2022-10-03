1A Riverdale Sectional boys golf: Amboy’s Wes Wilson takes second at TPC Deere Run

SILVIS - Amboy’s Wes Wilson and Jake Guse of Rockford Lutheran both came in with 74s when the final scorecards were tallied in Monday’s 1A Riverdale Sectional boys golf meet.
Guse hit a birdie putt on the playoff from about seven feet on hole No. 18 to take the championship at TPC John Deere Run. Wilson missed his birdie putt from about six feet, settling for a par to take second.
“I played really well. Had a couple birdies. After the playoff hole, he made a birdie and I didn’t. Respect for him for making his putt,” Wilson said.
Wilson is excited to make his first trip to state.
“I just want to do the best I can. I’ve never been before. Just going to see what it’s like and hopefully make the second day,” he said.
Wilson is one of four area golfers, including Fulton’s Landen Meyers, Newman’s Logan Palmer and Hall’s Landen Plym to advance to the IHSA 1A State Meet at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington on Friday.
Meyers tied for sixth place, shooting a 78. This will be Meyers second trip to state having played as a member of the Steamers’ state squad as a freshman.
“Started not too hot, but recovered from there and made some good scores,” he said. “All year, been looking forward to it. Fell a little short last year.”
Palmer shot a 79, good for a ninth-place tie. Palmer said he had a “really rough” front 9 missing too many putts, but came on strong on the back 9, starting with a birdie on 10.
This will be Palmer’s first trip to state.
“It’s unfortunate my playing partner and teammate (Kyle Wolf) didn’t make it, pretty solid player. But I’m really excited to make it. It’s good to be there,” Palmer said, whose goal is to make it to the second day at state.
Hall’s Plym came in under the state cut by one stroke at 80, tying Sherrard junior Andrew Boland for 11th place. He said it is a case of redemption for not playing well in last year’s sectional.
“It’s awesome. Because last year playing good all year and choking at sectionals, it feels good,” Plym said.
Plym said he was especially good around the holes.
“My chipping was good and my bunker shots were awesome and my irons were pretty solid,” Plym said.
The Hall sophomore is aiming for a top 10 finish and “playing two good rounds where everything is working.”
St. Bede missed qualifying as a team by seven strokes, finishing fourth at 346. Senior Jake Delaney (82) missed a playoff for the final state spot by one stroke and Brendan Pillion (83) by two.
It was not the outcome the Bruins, who won their own regional, coach Rich Cummings said was wanted.
“We didn’t come here just to play,” Cummings said. “They’re disappointed. I’m disappointed. They didn’t give up. If there was a pebble to be found to bounce the ball in another direction, seemed like they found it.”
The Bruins also scored with sophomore Abraham Wiesbrock (89) and junior Logan Potthoff (92) with juniors Ryan Slingsby adding a 97 and Luke Tunnell at 103.
Fulton finished fifth as a team at 357, including scores from freshman Jacob Voss who shot a 90, senior Reed Owen a 94 and sophomore Zach Winkel a 95. Rounding out the Steamers’ card were Dawson Price (96) and Brady Reed (103).
Bureau Valley placed 10th as a team at 365, topped by freshman Wyatt Novotny at 85, tying for 31st place. Also scoring for the Storm were seniors Cooper Balensiefen (89), Seth Spratt (94) and Parker Stier (97). Rounding out the Storm’s card were Landen Birdsley (101) and Colin Stabler (102).
Hall finished 12th as a team at 370 with seniors Grant Plym (94) and Joshua Scheri (96) and sophomore Lukas Mannriquez (100) contributing to the Red Devils’ scoring. Jacob Diaz added a 107 and Cody Orlandi a 127.
Fieldcrest sent three golfers to the sectional - Lucas Bernardi (96), Connor Reichman (99) and Blake Ramsey (103) while Henry was represented by a pair of golfers - Carson Rowe (84) and Jacob Miller (99).
Other area competitors were Hayden Wittenauer of Amboy (83), Carson Zellers of Marquette (84), Camden Figgins of Serena-Newark (85), Kaden Brown of Forreston (87), Hudson Stafford of Serena-Newark (93) and Braden Anderson of Eastland (109).
Byron was crowned the sectional champ with a total of 325 and will be joined at state by runner-up Rockford Lutheran (330) and third-place finisher Rockford Christian (339).