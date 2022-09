Volleyball: Malden Musketeers win fifth straight BVEC title

The Malden Musketeers won their 5th straight BVEC Championship at Ladd Thursday Night, defeating Ladd in two games. Team members are (front row, from left to right) Phinnley Hansen, Quinnlyn Peach, Ella Linker, Madilyn Hildebrand and Gracelyn Morgan; (middle row) Coach Nate Jones, Krishlyn Lanham, Jameson Morse, Haleigh Linker, Greta Wallace, Susanna Bohms, Makayla McCarty and coach Katie Bates; and (back row) Danika Burden, Kiyrra Morris and Isabella Bauer. (Photo courtesy Malden Grade School)