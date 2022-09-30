September 29, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

BCR Thursday night scoreboard for Sept. 29

By Kevin Hieronymus
sports news

Volleyball

Princeton def. Hall 25-22, 25-21

Newman def. BV 25-23, 25-18