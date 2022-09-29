Girls golf: Three Bureau County girls advance to sectional

A trio of Bureau County girls qualified for golf sectionals from the Class 1A Rock Falls Regional at Deer Valley Golf Course Thursday.
St. Bede senior Gianna Grivetti was the third individual qualifier, placing seventh overall, with a 94.
She’ll be joined at next week’s Kewanee Sectional by Bureau Valley senior Callie Schoff, 10th with a 100, and Princeton senior Morgan Forristall, 14th at 104.
Princeton senior Emma Kruse-Carter missed out on a second playoff hole for the 10th spot.
Forristall is a first-year player and proved to be a fast learner, PHS coach Brandon Crawford said.
“Morgan had a really good day. She did everything we talked about with keeping the game simple and limiting the big numbers,” Crawford said. “For a first-year player to make sectionals as an individual is a fantastic accomplishment and I am very proud of her.”