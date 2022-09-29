September 29, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Girls golf: Three Bureau County girls advance to sectional

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau Valley’s Callie Schoff drives off the tee on #17 at Deer Valley during class A girls regional golf Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Bureau Valley’s Callie Schoff drives off the tee on #17 at Deer Valley during class A girls regional golf Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

A trio of Bureau County girls qualified for golf sectionals from the Class 1A Rock Falls Regional at Deer Valley Golf Course Thursday.

St. Bede senior Gianna Grivetti was the third individual qualifier, placing seventh overall, with a 94.

St. Bede’s Gianna Grivetti chips towards the #6 green at Deer Valley during class A girls regional golf Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

St. Bede’s Gianna Grivetti chips towards the #6 green at Deer Valley during class A girls regional golf Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

She’ll be joined at next week’s Kewanee Sectional by Bureau Valley senior Callie Schoff, 10th with a 100, and Princeton senior Morgan Forristall, 14th at 104.

Princeton senior Emma Kruse-Carter missed out on a second playoff hole for the 10th spot.

Forristall is a first-year player and proved to be a fast learner, PHS coach Brandon Crawford said.

“Morgan had a really good day. She did everything we talked about with keeping the game simple and limiting the big numbers,” Crawford said. “For a first-year player to make sectionals as an individual is a fantastic accomplishment and I am very proud of her.”

Princeton's Morgan Forristall watches her iron shot Thursday a Wyaton Hills.

Princeton's Morgan Forristall (Mike Vaughn)