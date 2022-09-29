BCR Notebook: Five Bureau County players inducted into Eureka College Hall of Fame

A contingent of five Bureau County products were inducted into the Eureka College Hall of Fame Saturday as members of the 2016 Red Devils’ football team.
Tanner Kuhne and Matt Gibson of Princeton, Josh Mead of Bureau Valley, Collin Aimone of Hall and Michael Slingsby of St. Bede were all members of that Eureka team which went 8-2 and was the building blocks for Eureka’s 2017 and 2018 conference champions and national playoff teams.
“We had a lot of talent that year and lot of leaders that led us down a good path for years to come,” said Kuhne, who was a freshman kicker for the 2016 team. “I was definitely blessed to be there in a time that they were that successful.”
The 2017 and 2018 teams will be following their 2016 brethren into the Hall of Fame as they become eligible.
St. Bede Hall of Fame
St. Bede Academy will be holding its 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony during Saturday’s Homecoming festivities at 10 a.m. Abbot Emeritus Philip Davey, O.S.B. ‘65, Joan Jobst, Charles Link ‘56 and the Bruins’ 1992 state baseball team will be inducted.
The 1992 baseball Bruins went 24-6, winning the sectional championship before losing to Harrisburg, 8-1, at State.
Immediately following the Hall of Fame ceremony, the naming and dedication of Abbot Philip Davey, O.S.B. Field will take place at the softball field. Abbot Davey previously was head coach of the St. Bede softball team.