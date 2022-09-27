Today’s Ticket for Tuesday, Sept. 27

A look at the area sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 27:
Boys soccer: DePue-Hall at Roanoke-Benson, 4:30 p.m.
Cross country: Bureau Valley, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, St. Bede, at Three Rivers Conference Meet at Erie-Prophetstown, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf: Somonauk, Rockridge at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Peoria Christian at St. Bede, Coal City at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Volleyball: Newark at DePue, Hiawatha at LaMoille, 5:30 p.m.; St. Bede at Newman; Hall at Mendota, Kewanee at Princeton, Carl Sandburg at IVCC, 6 p.m.