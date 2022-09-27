BCR regional golf capsules

Here’s a look at area boys and girls golf regionals

At 1A St. Bede boys regional

When: 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Where: Spring Creek Golf Course.

Local teams: Bureau Valley, Hall, Putnam County, St. Bede. Other teams: Fieldcrest, Henry, Marquette, Midland, Princeville, Serena, Stark County, Woodland.

At a glance: The Red Devils and Bruins will have all the comforts of home playing on their home course. Hall cousin tandem of sophomore Landen (75.8) and senior Grant Plym (82.8) and St. Bede’s Jake Delaney (75) and Brendan Pillion (75) all advanced to sectionals last year with Delaney making it to state. Hall coach Mason Kimberly said the Red Devils went through a “pretty major slump,” but are finally back at full strength and are looking to play their best golf in the postseason. “The kids are all optimistic for advancing to the sectional at TPC Deere Run, and who knows, anything could happen at an extremely difficult venue like that. But right now the focus is on Wednesday’s regional at our home course, Spring Creek,” he said. It’s the postseason, and St. Bede coach Rich Cummings simply said, “We have to play our best.” ... The Red Devils missed the sectional cut by three strokes and the Bruins by four at the Riverdale Regional last year. ... BV, Hall and St. Bede will all start out on the front 9 and PC on the back 9.

Landen Plym

Next: The top three teams and 10 individuals will advance to the Riverdale Sectional at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Monday, Oct. 3.

At 2A Geneseo boys regional

When: Wednesday.

Where: Valley View Golf Course, Cambridge.

Local teams: Princeton. Other teams: Alleman, Dunlap, Galesburg, Geneseo, IVC, Kewanee, Metamora, Streator.

At a glance: Princeton senior Jaden Eggers is a returning sectional qualifier, tying for eighth at the Kewanee Regional last year.

Next: The top three teams and 10 individuals will advance to the Limestone Sectional at Coyote Creek Golf Course in Bartonville on Monday, Oct. 3.

Princeton’s Jaden Eggers drives off the tee on on #16 in Rock Falls Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

At 1A Rock Falls girls regional

When: 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Where: Deer Valley Golf Course, Deer Grove.

Local teams: Bureau Valley, Princeton, St. Bede. Other teams: Alleman, Amboy co-op, Annawan-Wethersfield, Cambridge, Dixon, Erie-Prophetstown, Galva, Geneseo, Kewanee, *Morrison, Orion, *Rock Falls, *Sterling Newman (* individual golfers only)

St. Bede's Gianna Grivetti

At a glance: St. Bede senior Gianna Grivetti (86) was a member of last year’s Bruins team that advanced with a third-place finish at the Alleman Regional, placing 10th individually. Cummings said Grivetti and junior Erin Dove have a shot, but have to “avoid the big numbers.” ... BV and Princeton’s numbers have been boosted by a large group of newcomers in each camp this season. Senior Callie Schoff leads the Storm with a 100 average for 18 holes.

Next: The top three teams and 10 individuals will advance to the Kewanee Sectional at Baker Park Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 3.