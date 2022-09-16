Senior Spotlight>Morgan Forristall (Princeton High School)

Name: Morgan Forristall.

Birthdate/where: Dec. 11, 2004, Spring Valley

Hometown: Princeton.

Family: My mom (Jennifel), my dad (Tim), brother (Tyler), and and of course my dog, Bella.

Sports activities: Golf, cheer, Main Street Dance and Competitive Dance, Student Council, FFA, Star Spangled Singers, Year 1 Mentor, and choir

Nicknames: Morgs, Morgy.

Favorite sport: Dance, I have been dancing at Main Street Dance Academy since I was 3 years old and it’s something that just comes naturally to me. I love it.

Princeton's Morgan Forristall watches her iron shot Thursday a Wyaton Hills. (Mike Vaughn)

Favorite food and where to get it: Pasta all the way, from anywhere.

Likes: Country music, sunsets, my dog, golf, dance, cheer, and spending time with my family and friends.

Dislikes: Chocolate, full weeks of school, seafood, and fair rides.

Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: As a first time golfer Mr. Crawford has had the greatest impact. He has really helped me enjoy the game of golf and learn a lot about it

Person with the greatest influence in my life and why: My parents - they are always there at all of my events and push me to be my best everyday

Dream celebrity prom date: Riley Green.

If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: My mom and coffee.

The last song I listened to: “Time of Our Lives” by Pitbull.

People would be surprised to know: I got fourth place in tumbling throughout the whole nation in my age group.

I stay home to watch: Tik Tok.

When I need luck for a big game I: Give myself a little pep talk or listen to Cardi B.

The funniest person I’ve ever met and why? Brandon Stopka; everything that comes out of his mouth is funny. He knows how to turn your bad day good very fast.

Most embarrassing moment: When the guys from the Army got everyone in the lunch room to chant my name to go up and do pull ups.

Most unforgettable moment: When we won regionals for basketball against Kewanee.

Ultimate sports fantasy: Making it to state for golf

What I would like to do in life: To become a NICU nurse.

Three words that describe myself: Compassionate, caring, and hard working.