BCR Roundup for Thursday, Sept. 15: Bureau Valley outlasts St. Bede; Newman tops Princeton

Bureau Valley outlasted St. Bede for a three-set victory in Three Rivers East Conference volleyball play Thursday night at the Storm Cellar.

The Storm won the first (25-21) and third (25-18) sets with St. Bede taking the second (27-25).

Kate Salisbury set the Storm up with 24 assists and added five kills. Other top contributors for the Storm were Keely Lawson (11 kills, 10 digs, 10 points), Ella Thacker (8 kills, 6 digs), Emma Stabler (6 kills, 4 digs, 8 points, 3 aces), Alaina Wasilewski (4 kills, 1 block), Kate Stoller (8 digs, 7 points) and Mallory Endress (3 kills, 12 points, 4 aces).

At Sterling: Defending league champ Newman defeated Princeton 25-19, 25-20 in a Three Rivers East match Thursday. Olivia Gartin put down five kills and Lily Keutzer had three kills. Also for PHS, libero Miyah Fox had eight points and eight digs, Isa Ibarra had seven points and three digs and Natasha Faber-Fox had five points.

At Kewanee: Hall fell in all three levels Thursday in Three Rivers East play.

BOYS GOLF

At Wyaton HiIls: Karter Patterson claimed medalist honors with a 5-over 40 as Princeton (171) swept E-P (206) and Rockridge (207) in a Three Rivers triangular Thursday. Also scoring for PHS were Kaiden Coomer at 42, Jaden Eggers at 43 and Jarrrett Carr and Jordan Reinhardt each adding 46s.

For the Princeton JV, Jayden Fulkerson had a 44, Landen Koning a 46, Nolan Kloepping a 47, Luke Smith a 50, Grady Thompson a 57 and Jesse Wright a 61.

At Hidden Lake: Bureau Valley (150) had no trouble in nonconference action Thursday against Princeville (188) and DePue (261). BV’s Wyatt Novotny was medalist at 35 with Cooper Balensiefen at 37, Landen Birdsley at 38 and Seth Spratt, Parker Stier and Colin Stabler all at 40.

Novotny (38) also led the Storm Wednesday when the Storm (160) shot between Sherrard (151) and Mendota (170).

GIRLS GOLF

At Nettle Creek: Gianna Grivetti (47) was medalist for St. Bede (237), which lost to host Seneca (217).