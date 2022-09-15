September 15, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Today’s Ticket for Thursday, Sept. 15

By Kevin Hieronymus
sports news

Boys golf - La Salle-Peru at Mendota; Erie-Prophetstown, Rockridge at Princeton (Wyaton Hills); Princeville at Bureau Valley (Hidden Lake), 4 p.m.

Boys soccer - Princeton at Sterling, 4:30 p.m.

Cross country - St. Bede, Putnam County at Hall, 4 p.m.

Girls golf - St. Bede at Seneca; Princeton, Kewanee, Indian Creek, Erie-Prophetstown at Sterling; Princeville at Bureau Valley, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis - Princeton at Peoria Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball - DePue at Hiawatha, 5:30 p.m.; St. Bede at Bureau Valley, Hall at Kewanee, Princeton at Newman, 6 p.m.; Putnam County at Lowpoint-Washburn, 6:30 p.m.