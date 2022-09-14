BCR roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 13: Elijah House, Lexi Bohms win BV Quad Meet

Elijah House of Bureau Valley and Lexi Bohms of Princeton won Tuesday’s Bureau Valley Quad Meet at Walnut.
House covered the 3.02-mile course in 18:07 followed by teammate Ben Roth in second (18:22), Princeton freshman Augustus Swanson in third (19:25) and Hall sophomore Eri Martinez-Prado in fifth (21:15).
BV was the only boys team fielding a full team, including Payton Walowski (7th, 21:57), Landon Hulsing (8th, (22:35), Andrew Roth (11th, 23:56), Maddox Moore (12th, 24:05), Owen Larkin (13th, 24:38) and Nathan Siri (15th, 25:34).
Also for the Tigers, Robert Nelson was 14th (24:46) and Kamden Wahlgren was 16th (25:56).
Running for Hall were Joseph Caracheo (10th, 22:51), Blake Gambiani (17th, 27:42) and Christopher Hollenback (18th, 27:45).
Bohms turned in a top time of 22:28 with teammates Kiana Brokaw (3rd, 25:04), Avery Waca (4th, 26:13) right behind followed by Claire Grey (6th, 28:35) and Ella Grey (9th, 31:30).
For Hall, Jade Wangelin was seventh (28:47) and Evelyn Castelan was eighth (29:40).
PHS was the only girls squad to field a full team.
“Some nice runs again for a small midweek meet,” PHS coach Pat Hodge said.
BOYS GOLF
At Spring Valley: Behind medalist Jake Delaney’s 1-over-par 36, St. Bede (164) defeated Orion (196) and Erie-Prophetstown (217) in a Three Rivers Conference triangular Tuesday at Spring Creek Golf Course.
Also scoring for St. Bede were Brendan Pillion (37), Logan Potthoff (43) and Ryan Slingsby (48).
At Princeton: Princeton (175) and co-medalist Jaden Eggers defeated Sherrard (183) and Morrison (230) in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Wyaton Hills Golf Course Tuesday.
Eggers was co-medalist with Sherrard’s Andrew Boland at 40.
Also scoring for the Tigers were Karter Patterson and Jordan Reinhardt with 44s and Jarrett Carr and Tyson Phillips with 47s while Kaden Coomer added a 50.
Landen Koning and Luke Smith shot 47s while Grady Thompson had a 52 and Nolan Kloepping a 53.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Bede def Kewanee 27-25, 25-18: Emily Robbins had five kills and eight digs and Ali Bosnich had six kills and three blocks to lead the Bruins to a Three Rivers East victory Tuesday at the Academy.
Also for the Bruins (5-7, 3-1), Ella Hermes had three aces, one kill and nine digs and Amanda Wojcik had an ace, two blocks, 14 assists and four digs.
Serena def. DePue 25-11, 25-11: The Little Giants lost a Little Ten Conference match Tuesday in DePue.
GIRLS TENNIS
Streator 3, Princeton 2: The Tigresses’ wins came from #1 singles Kailee Winner and #2 singles Emilee Merkel Tuesday in Princeton.
PHS won the F/S meet 4-1 behind Sophi Alt and Tessa Carlson singles and Zoey Byers and Audrey Thompson and Hannah Herro and Gracie Anderson in doubles.