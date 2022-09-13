Today’s Ticket for Tuesday, Sept. 13

Here’s a look at the area sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 13
Boys golf - Henry-Senachwine, Stark County at Putnam County (Edgewood Park); Morrison, Sherrard at Princeton (Wyaton Hills), 4 p.m.; Erie-Prophetstown, Orion at St. Bede (Spring Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: DePue-Hall at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
Cross country - St. Bede, Putnam County, Mendota, Fieldcrest, Ottawa, Streator at La Salle-Peru; Hall, Putnam County, Princeton, Kewanee at Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis - Streator at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball - Serena at DePue, Hinckley-Big Rock at LaMoille, 5:30 p.m.; Highland at IVCC, Plano at La Salle-Peru, Newman at Mendota, Bureau Valley at Princeton, 6 p.m.; Kewanee at St. Bede, Hall at Putnam County, 7 p.m.