September 13, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

Today’s Ticket for Tuesday, Sept. 13

By Kevin Hieronymus
Here’s a look at the area sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 13

Boys golf - Henry-Senachwine, Stark County at Putnam County (Edgewood Park); Morrison, Sherrard at Princeton (Wyaton Hills), 4 p.m.; Erie-Prophetstown, Orion at St. Bede (Spring Creek), 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: DePue-Hall at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Cross country - St. Bede, Putnam County, Mendota, Fieldcrest, Ottawa, Streator at La Salle-Peru; Hall, Putnam County, Princeton, Kewanee at Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis - Streator at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball - Serena at DePue, Hinckley-Big Rock at LaMoille, 5:30 p.m.; Highland at IVCC, Plano at La Salle-Peru, Newman at Mendota, Bureau Valley at Princeton, 6 p.m.; Kewanee at St. Bede, Hall at Putnam County, 7 p.m.