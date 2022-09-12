Cross country: Amboy’s Kyler McNinch wins Coates Invitational by a hair

Amboy’s Kyler McNinch and Lowpoint-Wasburn’s Colin Delagrange have to stop meeting like this.

Delagrange was heading to victory in Princeton’s Gary Coates Invitational cross country meet Saturday at Zearing Park only to have McNinch sneak in right at the finish for a narrow victory.

McNinch clocked a 16:45.75, just catching Delagrange (16:46.12) by a smidgen.

“I rounded that corner down here. I picked it up. I just booked it. I had it in my mind, I’ve got to get him, I’ve got to get him. I’m not fighting all this and not get him,” McNinch said.

It was such a close finish, not everyone was certain, though Delagrange thought McNinch got him.

“I think you got me,” Delagrange told McNinch after the race.

Amboy's Kyler McNinch sneaks around Lowpoint-Washburn's Collin Delagrange to win Saturday's Coates Invitational at Zearing Park. (Kevin Hieronymus)

“It was a darn good race,” McNinch said.

“It was a good race,” Delagrange, replied.

Delagrange said, “I knew he was right there. I heard the fans yelling his name and stuff. I was like, ‘He’s right there. I said, I’ve got to go.’ I was scared for my life. That was one fun race, though.”

“Whoever was the winner, they deserve it,” McNinch said.

A BCR video of the finish, did show that McNinch won by a hair.

Photo finish at Saturday’s Coates Invitational with Amboy’s Tyler McNinch edging Lowpoint’s Collin Delagrange by a hair #bcrsports @ClippersTrackXC pic.twitter.com/2Atto72DOl — Kevin H Sports Editor (@bcrsportsed) September 12, 2022

The two runners have some history as McNinch also edged Delagrange by one placing at state.

“I got 82nd and he got 83rd, and it was like the same time,” McNinch said.

The two later met on a recruiting visit at Heartland College in Normal and have struck up a friendship.

Bureau Valley had two top 10 finishers with fourth place-Elijah House (17:03) and 10th-place Ben Roth (18:02), placing fifth as a team.

Also for BV, Landon Hulsing was 52nd (21:38), Rhiley Pinter was 55th (21:48) and Payton Walowski was 62nd (23:15).

Newman took the team title with 52 points followed by Mercer County (63), Amboy (77) and Lowpoint-Washburn (91).

Neither St. Bede or Princeton fielded a full team with the Bruins’ Nathan Husser placing 19th (19:01) and the Tigers’ Robert Nelson finishing 69th (24:34).

Eden Murray, of Mercer County, won the girls’ race in 18:42, more than a minute faster than runner-up Olivia Thomsen, of Orion (19:56).

Princeton's Lexi Bohms finishes off a fifth-place showing in Saturday's Coates Invitational at Zearing Park. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Princeton’s Lexi Bohms finished fifth in 20:37.61, just less than 0.6 seconds behind Mia Ward (27:37.02), of Mercer County.

Bohms said she did a lot better than she thought she would.

“I’m pretty satisfied. I thought I’d get around 16th and I didn’t think my time would be that good because this is course is not my favorite. We just run in circles,” she said.

“Since it was my last (Coates Invite) here I was hoping I’d do better than I thought I was. I wanted to go out with a bang.”

Also for Princeton, which finished fifth as a team, freshman Avery Waca was 25th (23:32), Kiana Brokaw was 31st (24:31), Claire Grey was 55th (28:08) and Ella Grey was 60th (30:40).

Macy Zeglis led St. Bede, finishing 32nd in 24:58, while Jaelyn Weber was 39th (26:11), Sierra Shaver 47th (26:55), Aleda Hoogland 48th (27:04) and Madelyn Torrance 52nd (27:32).

Amboy’s top finishers were Natalie Pratt in 35th (25:48) and Addison Pertel in 36th (25:58).

Sherrard (43) beat out Mercer County (50) for the girls team championship.